Russia Received Over 20 Requests for Oil Supply From Different States in 2022
Russia received over 20 requests from different countries for the supply of oil, petroleum products, liquefied natural gas (LNG) in 2022, and has prospects to expand exports, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said.
Russia is discussing with friendly countries a new system of mutual risk insurance clubs for unhindered supplies of the country's oil.According to Alexander Novak, Russia's oil exports to friendly countries increased by 76%, petroleum products exports increased by 20%, and pipeline and liquefied gas exports increased by 8% by the end of 2022.The official stated that already in May 2022, oil supplies from Russia to Asian countries for the first time exceeded the volumes sent to Europe. By the end of 2022, the growth of oil exports to friendly countries amounted to 76% year–on-year, petroleum products - 20% year-on-year, gas (pipeline gas and LNG) – 8% year-on-year. In total, almost 40 million tonnes of oil and petroleum products were redirected from western markets to eastern markets last year.Increased Energy Exports to Friendly StatesRussia increased the supply of oil to India by 19 times in 2022, while the deliveries of oil products and coal were up by two and three times, respectively.In general, the export of Russian energy resources to India, as well as to China, increased significantly last year.The official also added that Rosneft has confirmed the transportation of 30 million tonnes of oil to China through the Skovorodino-Mohe oil pipeline for 2023.New Long-Term Contracts&amp;ProjectsAccording to the Deputy Prime Minister, Moscow is discussing new long-term LNG supply contracts with Asia-Pacific countries, as well as the participation of Asian investors in Russian LNG projects.The country, he added, is also interested in participating in energy projects in Vietnam and Bangladesh, including renewable energy ones.Russian government is also working on industrial cooperation with Indian manufacturers on the projects of modernization and construction of thermal power plants in India.Novak further mentioned that steps were being taken to organize production cooperation with Indian manufacturers for joint participation in projects of modernization and construction of thermal power plants in India.
Russia Received Over 20 Requests for Oil Supply From Different States in 2022

14:43 GMT 08.06.2023
© AP Photo / AnonymousA tanker seen anchored at the new oil export terminal in the far eastern port of Kozmino
MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Russia received over 20 requests from different countries for the supply of oil, petroleum products, liquefied natural gas (LNG) in 2022, and has prospects to expand exports, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Thursday.
Russia is discussing with friendly countries a new system of mutual risk insurance clubs for unhindered supplies of the country's oil.
According to Alexander Novak, Russia's oil exports to friendly countries increased by 76%, petroleum products exports increased by 20%, and pipeline and liquefied gas exports increased by 8% by the end of 2022.
"Over the past year, more than 20 requests were received from various countries, primarily Asian, for the supply of oil, oil products and LNG. That is, there is a significant potential for expanding the geography of exports," Novak wrote in an op-ed for the Energy Policy magazine.
The official stated that already in May 2022, oil supplies from Russia to Asian countries for the first time exceeded the volumes sent to Europe. By the end of 2022, the growth of oil exports to friendly countries amounted to 76% year–on-year, petroleum products - 20% year-on-year, gas (pipeline gas and LNG) – 8% year-on-year. In total, almost 40 million tonnes of oil and petroleum products were redirected from western markets to eastern markets last year.
Increased Energy Exports to Friendly States

Russia increased the supply of oil to India by 19 times in 2022, while the deliveries of oil products and coal were up by two and three times, respectively.

"Compared to 2021, the supply of oil to India last year increased 19 times, to 41 million tonnes, and coal — three times, to 20 million tonnes. Export of oil products to India in 2022 reached the level of 6.2 million tonnes (3.1 million tonnes in 2021)," Novak stated.

In general, the export of Russian energy resources to India, as well as to China, increased significantly last year.
"The export of pipeline gas to China increased 1.5 times, amounting to 15.4 billion cubic meters at the end of the [last] year. Export of LNG from Russia to China in 2022 amounted to 6 million tonnes (+35.2% compared to 2021). Coal exports increased by a quarter to 67.1 million tonnes and Russian oil exports increased by 28% (up to 89 million tonnes)," he added.
The official also added that Rosneft has confirmed the transportation of 30 million tonnes of oil to China through the Skovorodino-Mohe oil pipeline for 2023.

New Long-Term Contracts&Projects

According to the Deputy Prime Minister, Moscow is discussing new long-term LNG supply contracts with Asia-Pacific countries, as well as the participation of Asian investors in Russian LNG projects.
"Cooperation with partners from the Asia-Pacific region is developing in terms of LNG projects. The possibility of concluding new long-term contracts for the supply of LNG, including promising projects, as well as equity participation in a number of LNG enterprises, is being discussed," Novak noted.
The country, he added, is also interested in participating in energy projects in Vietnam and Bangladesh, including renewable energy ones.
"Russian operators are interested in participating in projects of modernization, expansion and construction of new electric power facilities in Vietnam and Bangladesh, including renewable energy projects," he said.
Russian government is also working on industrial cooperation with Indian manufacturers on the projects of modernization and construction of thermal power plants in India.
Novak further mentioned that steps were being taken to organize production cooperation with Indian manufacturers for joint participation in projects of modernization and construction of thermal power plants in India.
