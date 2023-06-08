https://sputnikglobe.com/20230608/russia-received-over-20-requests-for-oil-supply-from-different-states-in-2022--1111006285.html

Russia Received Over 20 Requests for Oil Supply From Different States in 2022

Russia received over 20 requests from different countries for the supply of oil, petroleum products, liquefied natural gas (LNG) in 2022, and has prospects to expand exports, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said.

Russia is discussing with friendly countries a new system of mutual risk insurance clubs for unhindered supplies of the country's oil.According to Alexander Novak, Russia's oil exports to friendly countries increased by 76%, petroleum products exports increased by 20%, and pipeline and liquefied gas exports increased by 8% by the end of 2022.The official stated that already in May 2022, oil supplies from Russia to Asian countries for the first time exceeded the volumes sent to Europe. By the end of 2022, the growth of oil exports to friendly countries amounted to 76% year–on-year, petroleum products - 20% year-on-year, gas (pipeline gas and LNG) – 8% year-on-year. In total, almost 40 million tonnes of oil and petroleum products were redirected from western markets to eastern markets last year.Increased Energy Exports to Friendly StatesRussia increased the supply of oil to India by 19 times in 2022, while the deliveries of oil products and coal were up by two and three times, respectively.In general, the export of Russian energy resources to India, as well as to China, increased significantly last year.The official also added that Rosneft has confirmed the transportation of 30 million tonnes of oil to China through the Skovorodino-Mohe oil pipeline for 2023.New Long-Term Contracts&ProjectsAccording to the Deputy Prime Minister, Moscow is discussing new long-term LNG supply contracts with Asia-Pacific countries, as well as the participation of Asian investors in Russian LNG projects.The country, he added, is also interested in participating in energy projects in Vietnam and Bangladesh, including renewable energy ones.Russian government is also working on industrial cooperation with Indian manufacturers on the projects of modernization and construction of thermal power plants in India.Novak further mentioned that steps were being taken to organize production cooperation with Indian manufacturers for joint participation in projects of modernization and construction of thermal power plants in India.

