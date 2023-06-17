https://sputnikglobe.com/20230617/rosnefts-sechin-inflated-us-debt-looms-over-asia-pacific-1111242944.html

Rosneft's Sechin: 'Inflated US Debt Looms Over Asia-Pacific'

St Petersburg International Economic Forum is an annual event that brings together political and business leaders, as well as scientists and experts.

Igor Sechin, head of Russia's energy company Rosneft stated that US debt is inflated and looms over the Asia-Pacific region as its main holder.He stressed that the Asian-Pacific countries are the main holders of the US debt and thus are facing the biggest risks.Sechin also touched upon the matter of Europe's dependence on US energy resources. According to him, as a result of the refusal to buy Russian gas and in the absence of other sources of LNG, Europe has found itself completely dependent on energy supplies from the US.

