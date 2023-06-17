International
Rosneft's Sechin: 'Inflated US Debt Looms Over Asia-Pacific'
Rosneft's Sechin: 'Inflated US Debt Looms Over Asia-Pacific'
St Petersburg International Economic Forum is an annual event that brings together political and business leaders, as well as scientists and experts.
Igor Sechin, head of Russia's energy company Rosneft stated that US debt is inflated and looms over the Asia-Pacific region as its main holder.He stressed that the Asian-Pacific countries are the main holders of the US debt and thus are facing the biggest risks.Sechin also touched upon the matter of Europe's dependence on US energy resources. According to him, as a result of the refusal to buy Russian gas and in the absence of other sources of LNG, Europe has found itself completely dependent on energy supplies from the US.
Rosneft's Sechin: 'Inflated US Debt Looms Over Asia-Pacific'

08:59 GMT 17.06.2023
© Host photo agency / Go to the mediabankPresident and Chairman of the Board of JSC Rosneft Igor Sechin at a briefing on signing a long-term contract for oil deliveries between Rosneft and Essar oil LTD
© Host photo agency
Sergey Lebedev
Sergey Lebedev
The St Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) is an annual event that brings together political and business leaders, as well as scientists and experts.
Igor Sechin, head of Russia's energy company Rosneft stated that US debt is inflated and looms over the Asia-Pacific region as its main holder.
“The US debt has jumped 10-fold from $3 trillion to over $31 trillion over the past 30 years. This is two times ahead of the economic growth rate and the cost of servicing it can reach $1 trillion a year, which is a fifth of the budget, and this figure is growing," Sechin said.
He stressed that the Asian-Pacific countries are the main holders of the US debt and thus are facing the biggest risks.
Sechin also touched upon the matter of Europe's dependence on US energy resources.
According to him, as a result of the refusal to buy Russian gas and in the absence of other sources of LNG, Europe has found itself completely dependent on energy supplies from the US.
"In fact, the European policy of diversification of gas supplies has completely failed,” Sechin concluded.
