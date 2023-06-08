https://sputnikglobe.com/20230608/michael-hudson-biden-admin-waging-class-war-against-working-americans-1110983345.html

Michael Hudson: Biden Admin Waging 'Class War' Against Working Americans

US President Joe Biden's economic policies have further enriched financial elites at the expense of working class Americans, Prof. Michael Hudson, US economist and former Wall Street analyst, told Sputnik's New Rules podcast.

Biden struck a debt ceiling deal with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy with a great deal of fanfare late last month following Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen's apocalyptic prognoses with regard to a US "imminent" default. According to Hudson, however, these dramatic warnings were meant to obfuscate the Biden administration’s real objectives.Bipartisan Consensus on Wealth Transfer From the 90% to 10%What really happened, as per economist, was a bipartisan agreement on a further redistribution of wealth from the 90% to the 10%. However, the Democrats could not just go for it as they have always positioned themselves as a pro-labor and pro-economic justice party. Hence, there had been a month-long "good guy-vs-bad guy wrestling match" between the president and the GOP, according to Hudson. Eventually, Biden "reluctantly" agreed on cuts to social programs, cancellation of support to the poor.One should bear in mind that Joe Biden is from Delaware – a "state where most corporations in America have their head offices because the Delaware rules are so pro-corporate and anti-labor that corporations want to be there."To illustrate his point Hudson referred to the fact that just a day after the debt agreement was struck and social programs were cut, some GOP congressmen, namely Senator Susan Collins from Maine, called for greater military spending to help fund the US proxy war in Ukraine. These military budget increases would come at the expense of US social programs, the economist pointed out.Unsurprisingly, the debt ceiling deal came under fire from the Progressive Caucus in the US House of Representatives. Caucus leader, Rep. Pramila Jayapal, openly questioned COVID relief "clawbacks" as well as work requirements for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) also known as "food stamps." Jayapal was among 46 Democrats who voted against the debt deal wrapped up as the Fiscal Responsibility Act last week in the House.For How Long May the US Keep Up 'Unlimited Spending'?Given that the debt limit has been suspended through January 1, 2025, many observers are asking how much longer the US can keep up its seemingly unlimited spending. The US national debt is going through the roof, and the federal government budget deficit hit 1.1 trillion in the first half of this fiscal year. Meanwhile, the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) predicts that this problem is only going to get worse over the next decade as interest rates go up."As the debt is in its own currency, and as long as you print the currency, you can print however much you want," responded Hudson.The crux of the matter is that the US government's goal is to help the top 1% at the cost of the 99%, per Hudson: "They want to cut back Social Security, Medicare, local social spending, support for local cities and states – everything that made America more democratic and strong in the past," the economist remarked.Who is to Blame for Hollowing the US Economy Out?To complicate matters further, the US bipartisan elite has offshored lots of blue collar jobs, promising Americans that they would instead get more advanced white collar jobs in finance and technology. However, Hudson pointed out that. Outsourcing manufacturing of goods and services to China and Asia could eventually hollow out the US economy, according to him."Finance is really not part of the economy," the analyst said. "Think of there being two economies in every country. You have the production and consumption economy, which often people call the 'real economy', making things and selling them and using them. And then you have the financial sector that provides credit for this. The financial sector lives in the short run."What usually stops a situation like that is a political revolution, Hudson suggested. But as long as the US has a political system where it has only two parties that are really the same party, it can go on indefinitely because people will not have a political alternative to vote for, according to him.Both Democrats and Republicans are responsible for the present state of affairs; what's more, they appear to be determined to solve the debt problem by making Americans consume less and less, by living standards going down and down, by real wages going down and down, by social services being cut back more and more, by social security and Medicare being cut back more and more, according to the economist."That's the program of both American political parties," Hudson concluded.For more of Prof. Michael Hudson's exclusive analysis on the US bipartisan debt ceiling deal, check out the full episode of the New Rules podcast.

