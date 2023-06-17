International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russian Forces Repel Attacks From Ukrainian Assault Groups, Blow Up Stronghold
Russian Forces Repel Attacks From Ukrainian Assault Groups, Blow Up Stronghold
Units of the Russian ‘Yug’ Group of Forces have repelled attacks of Ukrainian assault groups near five different villages in the Artemovsk area, a Russian Defense Ministry spokesperson told Sputnik.
"Units of the Yug Group of Forces have successfully repelled the attacks of the assault groups of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the areas of settlements - Razdolivka, Veseloye, Yakovlivka, Berkhivka and Yagodnoye," the spokesperson said. In addition, aviation of the Yug Group of Forces has struck strongholds and clusters of Ukrainian military equipment, the spokesperson told Sputnik. "The Group's aviation has carried out missile and bomb strikes against strongholds and accumulations of weapons and military equipment of the enemy in the Soledar-Artemovsk, Aleksandro-Kalinovsky and Avdiivka directions," the spokesperson said.The latest also came as video published by the Russian Defense Ministry on Saturday showed Russian service members from the engineering and sapper unit of the Central Military District destroying a Ukrainian stronghold using a captured armored personnel carrier (APC).The seized armored personnel carrier was filled with explosives and sent to enemy positions. The explosives were detonated remotely after the vehicle reached the Ukrainian stronghold.The video from the Russian Defense Ministry captures the moment the armored personnel carrier, used in a similar way to kamikaze drones, exploded.
Russian Forces Repel Attacks From Ukrainian Assault Groups, Blow Up Stronghold

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Units of the Russian ‘Yug’ Group of Forces have repelled attacks of Ukrainian assault groups near five different villages in the Artemovsk area, a Russian Defense Ministry spokesperson told Sputnik.
"Units of the Yug Group of Forces have successfully repelled the attacks of the assault groups of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the areas of settlements - Razdolivka, Veseloye, Yakovlivka, Berkhivka and Yagodnoye," the spokesperson said.
In addition, aviation of the Yug Group of Forces has struck strongholds and clusters of Ukrainian military equipment, the spokesperson told Sputnik.
"The Group's aviation has carried out missile and bomb strikes against strongholds and accumulations of weapons and military equipment of the enemy in the Soledar-Artemovsk, Aleksandro-Kalinovsky and Avdiivka directions," the spokesperson said.
The latest also came as video published by the Russian Defense Ministry on Saturday showed Russian service members from the engineering and sapper unit of the Central Military District destroying a Ukrainian stronghold using a captured armored personnel carrier (APC).
The seized armored personnel carrier was filled with explosives and sent to enemy positions. The explosives were detonated remotely after the vehicle reached the Ukrainian stronghold.
The video from the Russian Defense Ministry captures the moment the armored personnel carrier, used in a similar way to kamikaze drones, exploded.
