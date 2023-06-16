https://sputnikglobe.com/20230616/putin-on-ukraines-counteroffensive-kiev-lost-186-tanks-418-armored-vehicles-losses-mounting-1111221996.html

Putin: Kiev Has Lost 186 Tanks, 418 Armored Vehicles, Losses Mounting

Ukrainian forces launched a long-awaited counteroffensive earlier this month after stocking up on NATO weapons, including Leopard heavy tanks and Bradley... 16.06.2023

Ukraine has failed to reach any strategic objectives amid its ongoing counteroffensive, losing 186 tanks and 418 armored vehicles to date as losses continue to mount, Russian President Vladimir Putin has said."The question revolves around the fact that they are using their so-called strategic reserves, which consist of several components. The first is meant to be used to break [Russian] defenses, the second to use forces to entrench their foothold over territory. They have not reached their goals at a single section of the front. This is what is important," he said.Russia's defense enterprises are working round-the-clock to supply the military with weapons, working double or even triple shifts, Putin said. "We have increased the output of military production by 2.7 times, and when it comes to the most needed equipment - by 10 times."As for Ukrainian forces, Putin predicted that "soon they will stop using its own equipment" entirely because it's being systematically destroyed. "Everything they're using to do battle, and everything they're using is coming from abroad. One can't fight that way for long," he said.Origins of ConflictKiev "refused" to entertain an end to the Donbass crisis using peaceful means, Putin said, "forcing us to use our armed forces to attempt to put an end to this war."It wasn't Russia that led its Western partners "by the nose" between 2015 and 2022 by signing the Minsk peace deal for Donbass, "without any plans to implement it, as they publicly admitted recently," he added, referring to recent revelations by the former Ukrainian, German and French leaders that they only signed the Minsk deal to give Kiev time to rearm and prepare for war with Russia.

