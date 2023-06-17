International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230617/russian-president-putin-hold-talks-with-african-leaders-1111254054.html
Russian President Putin Hold Talks WIth African Leaders
Russian President Putin Hold Talks WIth African Leaders
The talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and an African delegation on Ukraine peace initiative have finished in the Konstantinovsky Palace in St. Petersburg.
2023-06-17T23:24+0000
2023-06-17T23:24+0000
world
russia
ukraine
vladimir putin
cyril ramaphosa
grain
grain exports
brics
dmitry peskov
south africa
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/11/1111253893_0:0:1600:901_1920x0_80_0_0_2762bbb1a16abe7719024053786e85e2.jpg
The talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and an African delegation on Ukraine peace initiative have finished in the Konstantinovsky Palace in St. Petersburg after 2.5 hours, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Saturday.The meeting was followed by a bilateral talks between South African President and Vladimir Putin regarding Moscow’s stance on the Ukraine crisis.The South African leader added that he discussed a number of both Ukraine-related and BRICS-related issues with Putin and that discussions will continue during the Russia-Africa summit in July."Dear Mr. President, first of all I would like to thank you for making it possible for you to come to Russia with this noble mission, to which we devoted several hours today. It seems to me that both in the formal and in the informal part, we discussed in almost detail many, the main, in any case, aspects of the problem related to the [Ukraine] crisis, for the resolution of which you came to Russia," Putin said.BRICS unites the world's largest developing economies — Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. A number of other countries intend to join the economic bloc, including Argentina, Iran, Indonesia, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt.The topic of BRICS expansion will be on the agenda of the 15th summit in August, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Saturday.The August 15th BRICS summit in will be hosted by South Africa, which assumed the rotating BRICS presidency in January.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230617/peskov-says-full-potential-of-cooperation-between-russia-arab-world-yet-to-be-unlocked-1111253727.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230607/new-brics-currency-can-challenge-dollar-hegemony-of-us-led-g7-economic-gang-1110984675.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230616/lavrov-outlines-new-world-emerging-from-wests-geopolitical-war-on-russia-1111226783.html
russia
ukraine
south africa
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Egor Shapovalov
Egor Shapovalov
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/11/1111253893_191:0:1600:1057_1920x0_80_0_0_a0767b33437efc064da5357709b04b8b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
putin, south african cyril ramaphosa, senegalese macky sall, comoros othman ghazali and zambian hakainde hichilema, egyptian mostafa madbouly, new world order, brics expansion, russia africa relations, august 15th brics summit
putin, south african cyril ramaphosa, senegalese macky sall, comoros othman ghazali and zambian hakainde hichilema, egyptian mostafa madbouly, new world order, brics expansion, russia africa relations, august 15th brics summit

Russian President Putin Hold Talks WIth African Leaders

23:24 GMT 17.06.2023
CC BY-SA 2.0 / PEER GYNT / Konstantinovsky Palace. Strelna, Saint-Petersburg.Konstantinovsky Palace. Strelna, Saint-Petersburg.
Konstantinovsky Palace. Strelna, Saint-Petersburg. - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.06.2023
CC BY-SA 2.0 / PEER GYNT / Konstantinovsky Palace. Strelna, Saint-Petersburg.
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Egor Shapovalov
All materialsWrite to the author
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Senegalese leader Macky Sall, Comoros President Othman Ghazali and Zambian head of state Hakainde Hichilema, Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly, the foreign minister of Uganda, and the Congolese minister of state participated in the talks.
The talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and an African delegation on Ukraine peace initiative have finished in the Konstantinovsky Palace in St. Petersburg after 2.5 hours, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Saturday.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, 4th left, and the Secretary General of the League of Arab States Ahmed Aboul Gheit, 4th right, pose for a photo with representatives of Arab League nations prior to their talks in Moscow, Russia, Monday, April 4, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.06.2023
Russia
Peskov Says Full Potential of Cooperation Between Russia, Arab World Yet to Be Unlocked
21:57 GMT
The meeting was followed by a bilateral talks between South African President and Vladimir Putin regarding Moscow’s stance on the Ukraine crisis.
"Thank you for listening to us and also for explaining to us the situation you are involved in," Ramaphosa said, as broadcast by Rossiya 24, after the second talks were over.
The South African leader added that he discussed a number of both Ukraine-related and BRICS-related issues with Putin and that discussions will continue during the Russia-Africa summit in July.
China's President Xi Jinping, left, Russia's President Vladimir Putin, second from left, Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro, center, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, second from right, and South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa leave after a meeting with members of the Business Council and management of the New Development Bank during the BRICS emerging economies at the Itamaraty palace in Brasilia, Brazil, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019. - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.06.2023
Analysis
New BRICS Currency Can Challenge Dollar Hegemony of US-led G7 'Economic Gang'
7 June, 16:09 GMT
"Dear Mr. President, first of all I would like to thank you for making it possible for you to come to Russia with this noble mission, to which we devoted several hours today. It seems to me that both in the formal and in the informal part, we discussed in almost detail many, the main, in any case, aspects of the problem related to the [Ukraine] crisis, for the resolution of which you came to Russia," Putin said.
"We have the opportunity to say a few words about our bilateral relations, as well as interaction within the framework of international associations, including BRICS. Thank you very much for your visit," Putin said during his meeting with Ramaphosa, as broadcast by Rossiya 24.
BRICS unites the world's largest developing economies — Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. A number of other countries intend to join the economic bloc, including Argentina, Iran, Indonesia, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei lavrov. File photo. - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.06.2023
World
Lavrov Outlines New World Emerging From West's 'Geopolitical War' on Russia
Yesterday, 17:30 GMT
The topic of BRICS expansion will be on the agenda of the 15th summit in August, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Saturday.
"We are waiting for the BRICS summit to be held at the end of August. And the topic of expansion will be on the agenda. The BRICS participants will discuss this," Peskov told Russian broadcaster RT Arabic, adding that Russia "is pleased that more and more countries are showing a keen interest in this association."
The August 15th BRICS summit in will be hosted by South Africa, which assumed the rotating BRICS presidency in January.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала