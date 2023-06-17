https://sputnikglobe.com/20230617/saudi-foreign-minister-pays-first-official-visit-to-iran-in-7-years---reports-1111248800.html

Saudi Foreign Minister Pays First Official Visit to Iran in 7 Years - Reports

Saudi Foreign Minister Pays First Official Visit to Iran in 7 Years - Reports

Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud arrived in Iran on Saturday for his first visit to the country since Riyadh and Tehran severed diplomatic ties seven years ago, Iranian media reported.

2023-06-17T13:53+0000

2023-06-17T13:53+0000

2023-06-17T13:53+0000

world

middle east

saudi arabia

iran

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/07/14/1079933917_0:146:1280:866_1920x0_80_0_0_153c0b66fa7d2cc46c629582d56d1d7c.jpg

The Saudi minister arrived in the Iranian capital of Tehran, Iranian news agency reported. The agency said on Thursday that the top Saudi diplomat would arrive in Tehran on June 17 to hold talks with his Iranian counterpart, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian. The Saudi embassy in Tehran is also expected to reopen during the visit, the report said. In early March, Iran and Saudi Arabia, with China's mediation, agreed to resume diplomatic ties that were severed in 2016 after Saudi Arabia's diplomatic missions in Iran were attacked following the execution of Shiite preacher Nimr al-Nimr. The agreement to restore diplomatic relations and prepare for the opening of diplomatic missions was signed by the foreign ministers of the two countries at a festive ceremony in April. Among other things, the agreement provides for the resumption of direct flights between the two countries, reciprocal visits by top diplomats and security cooperation. Earlier in June, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said that the Iranian embassy in Riyadh, as well as the Consulate General in Jeddah and the country's permanent mission to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, would reopen on June 6-7.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230519/from-syria-to-sudan-what-is-the-arab-league-summits-agenda-1110456153.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230529/building-brics-of-new-world-order-saudi-push-to-join-brics-bank-will-benefit-kingdom-world-1110778405.html

saudi arabia

iran

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

middle east, iran-saudi rapprochement, faisal al-saud tehran, saudi-iranian relations