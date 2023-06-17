https://sputnikglobe.com/20230617/shoigu-checks-military-industrial-enterprise-in-omsk-region--1111238334.html

Shoigu Checks Military-Industrial Enterprise in Omsk Region

Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu has checked the fulfillment of the state defense order at a military-industrial enterprise in the Omsk region, where tanks and heavy flamethrower systems are produced, the Russian Defense Ministry informed.

"The Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation paid special attention to the improvement of the safety of crews and armored vehicles during their preparation for dispatch to the special operation zone," the ministry said. Shoigu checked the preparation of equipment and weapons for shipment to the special operation zone at the arsenals and reserve bases stationed in the Omsk region, the Russian defense ministry specified. "Effective engineering solutions have made it possible to improve the quality of product manufacturing and reduce the time of production," the ministry said. During inspection, Shoigu pointed to strict adherence to the schedule for the implementation of the state defense order and set the task of increasing the production of tanks and heavy flamethrower systems for special operation tasks.

