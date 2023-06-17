International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230617/shoigu-checks-military-industrial-enterprise-in-omsk-region--1111238334.html
Shoigu Checks Military-Industrial Enterprise in Omsk Region
Shoigu Checks Military-Industrial Enterprise in Omsk Region
Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu has checked the fulfillment of the state defense order at a military-industrial enterprise in the Omsk region, where tanks and heavy flamethrower systems are produced, the Russian Defense Ministry informed.
2023-06-17T04:40+0000
2023-06-17T04:40+0000
military
russia
sergei shoigu
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/0c/15/1091698627_0:0:3219:1811_1920x0_80_0_0_64bf5995ceb1977d4221658f946edf30.jpg
"The Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation paid special attention to the improvement of the safety of crews and armored vehicles during their preparation for dispatch to the special operation zone," the ministry said. Shoigu checked the preparation of equipment and weapons for shipment to the special operation zone at the arsenals and reserve bases stationed in the Omsk region, the Russian defense ministry specified. "Effective engineering solutions have made it possible to improve the quality of product manufacturing and reduce the time of production," the ministry said. During inspection, Shoigu pointed to strict adherence to the schedule for the implementation of the state defense order and set the task of increasing the production of tanks and heavy flamethrower systems for special operation tasks.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230616/putin-on-ukraines-counteroffensive-kiev-lost-186-tanks-418-armored-vehicles-losses-mounting-1111221996.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/0c/15/1091698627_257:0:2986:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_f61173fd912e452dd529ff2f0b1f0121.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
sergey shoigu, shoigu checks military-industrial enterprise, shoigu inspection, russia's special military operation in ukraine
sergey shoigu, shoigu checks military-industrial enterprise, shoigu inspection, russia's special military operation in ukraine

Shoigu Checks Military-Industrial Enterprise in Omsk Region

04:40 GMT 17.06.2023
© Sputnik / POOL / Go to the mediabankRussian Defence Minister Sergey Shoigu during an extended meeting of the Russian Ministry of Defence
Russian Defence Minister Sergey Shoigu during an extended meeting of the Russian Ministry of Defence - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.06.2023
© Sputnik / POOL
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu has checked the fulfillment of the state defense order at a military-industrial enterprise in the Omsk region, where tanks and heavy flamethrower systems are produced, the Russian Defense Ministry informed.
"The Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation paid special attention to the improvement of the safety of crews and armored vehicles during their preparation for dispatch to the special operation zone," the ministry said.
Shoigu checked the preparation of equipment and weapons for shipment to the special operation zone at the arsenals and reserve bases stationed in the Omsk region, the Russian defense ministry specified.
"Effective engineering solutions have made it possible to improve the quality of product manufacturing and reduce the time of production," the ministry said.
Screengrab of Russian Defense Ministry video showing Ukrainian tank destroyed by Russian strikes over the course of Kiev's attempted counteroffensive. - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.06.2023
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Putin: Kiev Has Lost 186 Tanks, 418 Armored Vehicles, Losses Mounting
Yesterday, 13:38 GMT
During inspection, Shoigu pointed to strict adherence to the schedule for the implementation of the state defense order and set the task of increasing the production of tanks and heavy flamethrower systems for special operation tasks.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала