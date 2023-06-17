https://sputnikglobe.com/20230617/uk-conducts-record-number-of-operations-per-day-to-identify-illegal-workers-1111237153.html

UK Conducts Record Number of Operations Per Day to Identify Illegal Workers

UK Conducts Record Number of Operations Per Day to Identify Illegal Workers

Authorities in the UK announced that they have conducted a record number of operations to identify workers, arresting over 105 offenders.

2023-06-17T03:23+0000

2023-06-17T03:23+0000

2023-06-17T03:23+0000

world

united kingdom (uk)

immigration

home office

illegal immigrants

illegal migration

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/07/12/1097429843_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_7683009d06e78b684b8b923a77b91578.jpg

"The Home Office has conducted a record number of visits targeting illegal working in one day, as part of a nationwide operation," the statement read. During the operation across the UK on Thursday, the Immigration Enforcement officers carried out 159 raids and arrested 105 offenders of over 20 different nationalities. They were found working without the right to do so in the UK, according to the statement. Those arrested are suspected of illegal working and possession of false documentation, with sums of cash seized at some locations. The arrests were carried out at commercial premises including restaurants, car washes, nail bars, barber shops and convenience stores, the Home Office said in a statement. In August 2022, over 13,500 people crossed the English Channel to enter the UK illegally, which is an all-time monthly high since the beginning of the migration crisis in 2019. The total number of migrants who entered the UK in 2022 was over 44,000. British media reported that the country was spending about 7 million pounds ($8.7 million) per day to house migrants in hotels.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230605/uk-to-move-thousands-of-migrants-to-barges-airfields-in-coming-months-1110933124.html

united kingdom (uk)

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

illegal immigration in the uk, work visas in the uk, uk migrant crisis