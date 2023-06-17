https://sputnikglobe.com/20230617/weekly-news-wrap-up-cornel-west-to-green-party-biden-bribery-scandal-ukraine-battlefield-suicide-1111233730.html

Weekly News Wrap-Up; Cornel West to Green Party; Biden Bribery Scandal; Ukraine Battlefield Suicide

Weekly News Wrap-Up; Cornel West to Green Party; Biden Bribery Scandal; Ukraine Battlefield Suicide

Cornel West has moved to the Green Party, Joe Biden is implicated in a Ukrainian bribery scandal, and the Ukrainian offensive is running into a literal minefield.

2023-06-17T04:04+0000

2023-06-17T04:04+0000

2023-06-17T09:28+0000

the critical hour

radio

cornel west

ukraine

taiwan

julian assange

iran

russiagate

joe biden

Cornel West has moved to the Green Party, Joe Biden is implicated in a Ukrainian bribery scandal, and the Ukrainian offensive is running into a literal minefield.

Caleb Maupin, journalist, and political analyst, joins us to discuss this week's important news stories. Cornel West has moved from the People's Party to the Green Party to take advantage of expanded ballot access. Also, US military leaders are predicting a long, violent conflict in Ukraine.Dr. Jack Rasmus, professor of Economics and Politics at St. Mary's College in California, joins us to discuss this week's important news stories. The end of the Fed's interest rate moves may be in sight, and Africans are moving away from the US dollar.James Carey, host of The Left is Dead podcast, joins us to discuss this week's important news stories. Ukrainian losses could push the US into a decision between losing and joining the conflict. Also, twenty nations are looking to join the ever-expanding BRICS coalition.Ajamu Baraka, 2016 US vice presidential candidate for the Green Party, and Erica Caines, founder of Liberation Through Reading and Editor of Hood Communist Blog, come together to discuss this week's important news stories. Cornel West has moved to the Green Party, Joe Biden is implicated in a Ukrainian bribery scandal, and the Ukrainian offensive is running into a literal minefield.Jim Kavanagh, whose work can be found at Jim Kavanagh's Substack, thepolemicist.net, and Counterpunch, and Steve Poikonen, national organizer for Action4Assange, come together to discuss this week's important news stories. US imperialism continues its gangster tactics against Cuba. Also, the President of Iran has embarked on a diplomatic and economic tour throughout Latin America.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

ukraine

iran

2023

