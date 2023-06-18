https://sputnikglobe.com/20230618/china-us-relations-at-lowest-point-since-their-establishment-chinese-foreign-minister-1111266045.html
China-US Relations at Lowest Point Ever - Beijing

China-US relations are at their lowest point, which is contrary to the interests of both countries and does not meet the aspirations of the global community, Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang said on Sunday
Relations between the United States and China have been deteriorating since the de-facto tariff war initiated by the US during the presidency of Donald Trump.Sino-American relations became strained even further in recent months as the United States continues to stoke tensions around the island of Taiwan, and the downing of a wayward Chinese weather balloon – which the US claimed was used to spy on American military bases – by US forces in American airspace also did not help to improve the situation.Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has arrived in Beijing today on a mission to “steer relations between the United States and China back on course,” even though it remains to be seen how this visit will affect the relations between the two countries.

16:30 GMT 18.06.2023
BEIJING (Sputnik) - China-US relations are at their lowest point, which is contrary to the interests of both countries and does not meet the aspirations of the global community, Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang said on Sunday, adding that he is willing to visit Washington when it is mutually convenient.
"Currently, China-US relations are at their lowest point
since the establishment of diplomatic ties, which is contrary to the fundamental interests of the peoples of both countries and does not meet the aspirations of the international community," Qin was quoted as saying by China Central Television after a meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Beijing.
Relations between the United States and China have been deteriorating since the de-facto tariff war initiated by the US during the presidency of Donald Trump.
Sino-American relations became strained even further in recent months as the United States continues to stoke tensions around the island of Taiwan, and the downing of a wayward Chinese weather balloon – which the US claimed was used to spy on American military bases – by US forces in American airspace also did not help to improve the situation.
Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has arrived in Beijing today on a mission to “steer relations between the United States and China back on course,” even though it remains to be seen how this visit will affect the relations between the two countries.