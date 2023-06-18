https://sputnikglobe.com/20230618/death-toll-from-flooding-after-kakhovka-plant-destruction-rises-to-35-1111266784.html
Death Toll From Flooding After Kakhovka Plant Destruction Rises to 35
The death toll from the flooding in the Kherson Region after the destruction of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant (HPP) has increased to 35 people, the head of the regional government, Andrey Alekseyenko, said on Sunday.
Death Toll From Flooding After Kakhovka Plant Destruction Rises to 35
SIMFEROPOL (Sputnik) - The death toll from the flooding in the Kherson Region after the destruction of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant (HPP) has increased to 35 people, the head of the regional government, Andrey Alekseyenko, said on Sunday.
"Unfortunately, the death toll has risen to 35 people," Alekseyenko said on Telegram.
The upper part of the Kakhovka hudroelectric power plant on the Dnepr River was damaged by Kiev overnight from June 5 to 6. It was not destroyed completely, but its crumbling caused an uncontrollable outflow of water to towns on both banks of the river, leading to mass evacuations.
Over the past year, Russia has repeatedly warned the international community that Ukrainian attacks
could destroy the dam and lead to a major environmental disaster. However, the West ignored Moscow's warnings, emboldening the Ukrainian military to proceed with shelling of the Kakhovka HPP, its dam, and the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant. Moreover, western countries alleged Moscow was to blame, despite the fact that the facilities have been under Russia's control since 2022.