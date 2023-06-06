https://sputnikglobe.com/20230606/us--its-himars-provided-to-criminal-kiev-regime-responsible-for-kakhovka-hpp-attack-1110947364.html

US & Its HIMARS Provided to 'Criminal' Kiev Regime 'Responsible' for Kakhovka HPP Attack

US & Its HIMARS Provided to 'Criminal' Kiev Regime 'Responsible' for Kakhovka HPP Attack

The United States, which supplied weapons systems like HIMARS to the criminal Kiev regime, is responsible for attack on the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant on June 6, Vladimir Evseyev, a military expert, told Sputnik.

2023-06-06T14:43+0000

2023-06-06T14:43+0000

2023-06-06T14:43+0000

ukraine

kherson

analysis

charles michel

european council

attack on novaya kakhovka dam

high mobility artillery rocket system (himars)

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/06/1110950820_0:144:3131:1905_1920x0_80_0_0_2bc43c12614563809118a4859920d204.jpg

The United States, which has supplied weapons systems like HIMARS to the criminal Kiev regime, is responsible for the attack on the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant on June 6, Vladimir Evseyev, a military expert, told Sputnik.There are numerous facts confirming that volleys of shelling by US HIMARS light multiple rocket launchers have been carried out by Ukraine’s forces since 2022, deliberately targeting the Kakhovka HPP. Other systems have also been utilized, but use of American-made ones clearly indicates who is to blame, said the department head at the Institute of CIS Countries. As for the West and its attempt to pin the blame on Russia - this is further proof that it is exclusively "engaged in propaganda based on falsehoods."This is evidenced by the recent anti-Russian tropes by a spate of officials and by mainstream media headlines in connection with the attack on the Kakhovka HPP. Not a single Russian source was cited in the tabloids amid the media frenzy. Part of the structure of the Kakhovka dam was destroyed as a result of Ukrainian shelling, causing three spans to buckle under water pressure. After multiple senior Ukrainian officials and military figures predictably accused Russia of having “sabotaged” the Kakhovka HPP dam, Western media wasted no time feeding into this frenzied narrative. Official European figures followed suit, appearing to blame Russia."I think this is pure propaganda," Vladimir Evseyev stated, adding that it was evident who profited from such an attack and masterminded it.'Groundwork Laid in Advance'The Kiev regime and its handlers in the West had several reasons to want to destroy the Kakhovka HPP dam, and the groundwork for the critical situation preceding the events of June 6 was laid well in advance, said Evseyev.Furthermore, for a long time there had been evidence of a massive discharge of water upstream in order to create a critical situation at the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Station, the site of which had already been damaged during previous strikes and shelling carried out by Ukrainian forces, primarily using US-supplied HIMARS, and targeting the gate valves, Vladimir Evseyev clarified. In other words, a breach might have happened even without things coming to a head as they did on June 6, Evseyev said. He added that in the conditions that were preset by Kiev's actions, parts of the dam might have given way long before. West's Behind-the-Scenes PlottingThere were also other goals pursued by targeting the Kakhovka HPP and its dam, besides those cited above. Flooding triggered by inflicted damage would mainly affect the left bank, which is lower than the right one. "This could be seen as putting pressure on the population that lives on territory controlled by the Russian Federation," said the military expert.Another long-term goal for the enemy would be to lower the water supply reaching the North Crimean Canal at the start of summer. Water from the Kakhovka reservoir irrigates arid regions of the Kherson region and the Crimean Peninsula via the canal. Back in 2014, after the Crimea voted overwhelmingly to reunite with Russia in a referendum, Ukraine shut down the canal, and only Moscow was finally able to solve the water supply problems for the Russian region in March 2022 as part of its ongoing special military operation in Ukraine. As for the impact for the Zaporozhye NPP cooling system, or the operation of the nuclear power plant in general, the military expert does not think the fallout from the attack on the Kakhovka HPP will affect it at all. "Firstly, the Zaporozhye NPP is located upstream. Basically, the lowering of the level occurs precisely after the cascade of the Kakhovka HPP, while Zaporozhye NPP is upstream," he stated. The expert clarified that the Zaporozhye plant is shut down, and in this mode it requires less water than it would if it were running.The military expert weighed in on how the situation at the Kakhovka power plant could affect the course of the Ukraine conflagration. Not only will Kiev's forces be unable to force the Dnepr, but, by fall, will most likely not be ready for any large-scale, much-hyped counteroffensive, Vladimir Evseyev concluded.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230606/fact-check-who-attacked-novaya-kakhovka-dam-1110946820.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230606/what-do-we-know-about-kakhovka-hydroelectric-power-plant-attacked-by-kiev-forces-1110941220.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230605/west-encourages-use-of-weapons-supplied-to-ukraine-for-attacks-on-russian-territory-1110920868.html

ukraine

kherson

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

kakhovka dam attack, nova kakhovka dam, kakhovka reservoir water level, kakhovka dam news, kakhovka dam, news about dam, news about kakhovka dam, news about kakhovka reservoir, kakhovka hydroelectric power plant, kakhovka dam destroyed, major dam destroyed in southern ukraine, kakhovka hydroelectric power plant, nova kakhovka dam bridge, kakhovka hydroelectric dam, kakhovka dam nuclear power plant, act of sabotage at kakhovka hpp