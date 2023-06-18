https://sputnikglobe.com/20230618/germanys-decision-to-recognize-russia-as-major-threat-goes-against-logic-1111260478.html
Lavrov: Germany's Decision to Recognize Russia as Major Threat Goes Against Logic
Germany's new national security strategy, which names Moscow as the main threat to the country, contradicts Berlin's logic and interests, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Sunday.
2023-06-18T10:39+0000
2023-06-18T10:39+0000
2023-06-18T10:43+0000
"It is difficult for me to comment on the actions, statements and documents adopted by contemporary German politicians. They rest neither on logic nor the interests of Germany and the German people," Lavrov said in an interview with Russian TV broadcaster.Earlier this week Germany unveiled National Security Strategy that dubbed Russia "the greatest threat to peace and security in the Euro-Atlantic region."
10:39 GMT 18.06.2023 (Updated: 10:43 GMT 18.06.2023)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Germany's new national security strategy, which names Moscow as the main threat to the country, contradicts Berlin's logic and interests, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Sunday.
"It is difficult for me to comment on the actions, statements and documents adopted by contemporary German politicians. They rest neither on logic nor the interests of Germany and the German people," Lavrov said in an interview with Russian TV broadcaster.
Earlier this week Germany unveiled National Security Strategy that dubbed Russia "the greatest threat to peace and security in the Euro-Atlantic region."