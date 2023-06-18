International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230618/germanys-decision-to-recognize-russia-as-major-threat-goes-against-logic-1111260478.html
Lavrov: Germany's Decision to Recognize Russia as Major Threat Goes Against Logic
Lavrov: Germany's Decision to Recognize Russia as Major Threat Goes Against Logic
Germany's new national security strategy, which names Moscow as the main threat to the country, contradicts Berlin's logic and interests, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Sunday.
2023-06-18T10:39+0000
2023-06-18T10:43+0000
world
russia
germany
sergey lavrov
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/1d/1109945843_0:0:3008:1691_1920x0_80_0_0_a338ecb2911dde916b1a001b79ef1e24.jpg
"It is difficult for me to comment on the actions, statements and documents adopted by contemporary German politicians. They rest neither on logic nor the interests of Germany and the German people," Lavrov said in an interview with Russian TV broadcaster.Earlier this week Germany unveiled National Security Strategy that dubbed Russia "the greatest threat to peace and security in the Euro-Atlantic region."
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230614/germany-unveils-first-ever-national-security-strategy-1111141484.html
russia
germany
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/1d/1109945843_62:0:2793:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_38aa1a5922ed86a2ecaec95673c34b99.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, germany, national security strategy, euro-atlantic security
russia, germany, national security strategy, euro-atlantic security

Lavrov: Germany's Decision to Recognize Russia as Major Threat Goes Against Logic

10:39 GMT 18.06.2023 (Updated: 10:43 GMT 18.06.2023)
© Sputnik / Aleksey Nikolskyi / Go to the mediabankRussian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.06.2023
© Sputnik / Aleksey Nikolskyi
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Germany's new national security strategy, which names Moscow as the main threat to the country, contradicts Berlin's logic and interests, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Sunday.
"It is difficult for me to comment on the actions, statements and documents adopted by contemporary German politicians. They rest neither on logic nor the interests of Germany and the German people," Lavrov said in an interview with Russian TV broadcaster.
View of the Reichstag building which houses the Bundestag lower house of parliament, in Berlin - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.06.2023
World
Germany Unveils First-Ever National Security Strategy
14 June, 11:34 GMT
Earlier this week Germany unveiled National Security Strategy that dubbed Russia "the greatest threat to peace and security in the Euro-Atlantic region."
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала