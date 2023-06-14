https://sputnikglobe.com/20230614/germany-unveils-first-ever-national-security-strategy-1111141484.html

Germany Unveils First-Ever National Security Strategy

Germany Unveils First-Ever National Security Strategy

Germany unveiled on Wednesday its new National Security Strategy that designates Russia as "the biggest threat" to peace and security in the Euro-Atlantic region.

2023-06-14T11:34+0000

2023-06-14T11:34+0000

2023-06-14T11:34+0000

world

germany

russia

ukraine

nato

national security strategy

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104090/42/1040904290_0:254:4928:3026_1920x0_80_0_0_102e6cc2cb5002498d1986842713e756.jpg

"Today's Russia poses the greatest threat to peace and security in the Euro-Atlantic region for the foreseeable future," the document published by the Foreign Ministry read. Russia's special military operation in Ukraine is a "milestone turning point in the European peace order" that directly threatens the security of Germany and its NATO allies, the strategy said. "Neither Germany nor NATO seeks hostility or confrontation with Russia. However, in the alliance, we are always ready and able to protect the sovereignty and freedom of us and our allies," the document read.Germany supports the preservation of communication channels between NATO and Russia, according to the new national security strategy.Germany also supports practical arms control instruments and confidence-building measures in the military sphere under the auspices of the OSCE.China's rise to regional dominance is undermining Germany's interests and values, the national security strategy shows.The "Integrated Security for Germany" said China was both a competitor and a partner of Germany's without whom many of the most pressing global challenges could not be resolved. It also accused the world's second-largest economy of using its clout to achieve political goals.Berlin will continue to provide NATO with carrier aircraft for nuclear deterrence in Europe, according to the document.This comes as Western countries have been providing military aid to Ukraine since the start of Russia's special military operation in February 2022. The aid includes both light and heavy weaponry, such as tanks and other armored vehicles, missiles, drones, artillery and ammunition.Russia has repeatedly warned against such supplies as they would further prolong the conflict and escalate it, possibly leading to the United States and NATO getting directly involved in the conflict.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230613/us-unveils-325mln-security-aid-package-for-ukraine--blinken-1111119467.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230521/western-balkans-phase-of-nato-defender-europe-2023-drills-starts-in-kosovo-1110501867.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230613/white-house-to-provide-ukraine-with-depleted-uranium-tank-shells---reports-1111106953.html

germany

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

national security strategy, euro-atlantic region, biggest threat, peace and security