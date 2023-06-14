https://sputnikglobe.com/20230614/germany-unveils-first-ever-national-security-strategy-1111141484.html
Germany Unveils First-Ever National Security Strategy
BERLIN (Sputnik) - Germany unveiled on Wednesday its new National Security Strategy that designates Russia as "the biggest threat" to peace and security in the Euro-Atlantic region, after the US authorities identified Russia as an "acute threat" in their National Defense Strategy in October 2022.
"Today's Russia poses the greatest threat to peace and security in the Euro-Atlantic region for the foreseeable future," the document published by the Foreign Ministry read.
Russia's special military operation in Ukraine is a "milestone turning point in the European peace order" that directly threatens the security of Germany and its NATO allies
, the strategy said.
"Neither Germany nor NATO seeks hostility or confrontation with Russia. However, in the alliance, we are always ready and able to protect the sovereignty and freedom of us and our allies," the document read.
Germany supports the preservation of communication channels between NATO and Russia, according to the new national security strategy.
"The Federal Government stands for reducing risks and ensuring predictability, including maintaining reliable political and military communication channels in NATO-Russia relations. We remain open to mutual transparent measures if there are conditions for this," the document said.
Germany also supports practical arms control instruments and confidence-building measures in the military sphere under the auspices of the OSCE
.
China's rise to regional dominance is undermining Germany's interests and values, the national security strategy shows.
"We have observed that rivalry and competition have increased in the past years. China is trying in various ways to remould the existing rules-based international order, is asserting a regionally dominant position with ever more vigour, acting time and again counter to our interests and values," the white paper read.
The "Integrated Security for Germany" said China was both a competitor and a partner of Germany's without whom many of the most pressing global challenges could not be resolved. It also accused the world's second-largest economy of using its clout to achieve political goals.
Berlin will continue to provide NATO
with carrier aircraft for nuclear deterrence in Europe, according to the document.
"As long as nuclear weapons exist, NATO and European security need a credible nuclear deterrence. Germany will continue to contribute to the joint possession of nuclear weapons and will continuously provide the necessary carrier aircraft for this," the document read.
This comes as Western countries have been providing military aid to Ukraine since the start of Russia's special military operation in February 2022. The aid includes both light and heavy weaponry, such as tanks and other armored vehicles, missiles, drones, artillery and ammunition.
Russia has repeatedly warned against such supplies as they would further prolong the conflict and escalate it, possibly leading to the United States and NATO getting directly involved in the conflict.