Hell and No Water: Southeast England Braces for Hosepipe Ban Amid Scorching Heat

Local authorities imposed a similar ban for customers in Kent and Sussex after a heatwave rode roughshod over the two UK counties in July and August 2022.

A water company has announced a hosepipe ban affecting millions of residents in Southeast England due to record demand for drinking supplies amid hot weather.South East Water (SEW) Chief Executive Officer David Hinton said in a statement that restrictions for the company’s customers in Kent and Sussex would come into force on June 26 and remain until further notice.He added that the ban stipulates that customers will be prevented from "using hosepipes for watering their gardens, washing cars, patios and boats and from filling swimming and paddling pools."Those using hosepipes after June 26 for above-mentioned purposes will reportedly risk fines of as much as £1,000 ($1,280).The remarks come as some parts of the UK, including Southeast England, experience a heatwave, with temperatures continuing to climb to 30C (86F), according to the Met Office.

