Indonesia Seeks Cooperation With Russia in Arctic to Study Climate Change

Indonesia is interested in cooperation with Russia in the Arctic region to study climate change, as it has a strong impact on monsoons and rains in Asia, creating risks for agriculture, the director of the Arctic and Antarctic Research Institute, Alexander Makarov, said.

2023-06-18T13:41+0000

The institute's chief said that climate change in the Artic affects the formation of rains and monsoons in Asia, which could pose a risk to agriculture, as the Arctic is a region where the weather conditions for half of the globe are rooted. Bilateral cooperation could begin with student exchange programs, Makarov noted. In July 2022, the Roscongress Foundation said that environmental protection, including climate change, was among the priorities of Russia's chairmanship of the Arctic Council in 2021-2023. Given the rapid changes in the Arctic climate, the Russian side attaches great importance to mitigating the adverse effects of climate change, preserving and restoring the environment and ensuring the rational use of natural resources.

