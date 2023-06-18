International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230618/indonesia-seeks-cooperation-with-russia-in-arctic-to-study-climate-change-1111264134.html
Indonesia Seeks Cooperation With Russia in Arctic to Study Climate Change
Indonesia Seeks Cooperation With Russia in Arctic to Study Climate Change
Indonesia is interested in cooperation with Russia in the Arctic region to study climate change, as it has a strong impact on monsoons and rains in Asia, creating risks for agriculture, the director of the Arctic and Antarctic Research Institute, Alexander Makarov, said.
2023-06-18T13:41+0000
2023-06-18T13:41+0000
world
spief 2023
russia
indonesia
arctic
climate change
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/106788/63/1067886364_0:296:6001:3671_1920x0_80_0_0_3e6e459b64a84d403c0c74d302b94b91.jpg
The institute's chief said that climate change in the Artic affects the formation of rains and monsoons in Asia, which could pose a risk to agriculture, as the Arctic is a region where the weather conditions for half of the globe are rooted. Bilateral cooperation could begin with student exchange programs, Makarov noted. In July 2022, the Roscongress Foundation said that environmental protection, including climate change, was among the priorities of Russia's chairmanship of the Arctic Council in 2021-2023. Given the rapid changes in the Arctic climate, the Russian side attaches great importance to mitigating the adverse effects of climate change, preserving and restoring the environment and ensuring the rational use of natural resources.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230606/lula-unveils-plan-to-legalize-indigenous-lands-halt-illegal-amazon-deforestation-by-2030-1110962675.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230509/nearly-half-of-earths-land-may-change-climatic-zone-by-2100-1110222950.html
russia
indonesia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/106788/63/1067886364_356:0:5643:3965_1920x0_80_0_0_f390f5f6537fd7ffdf3a4709c3455371.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
spief, russia, indonesia, arctic, climate change
spief, russia, indonesia, arctic, climate change

Indonesia Seeks Cooperation With Russia in Arctic to Study Climate Change

13:41 GMT 18.06.2023
© AP Photo / David Goldman / Sea ice melts on the Franklin Strait along the Northwest Passage in the Canadian Arctic Archipelago, Saturday, July 22, 2017. Because of climate change, more sea ice is being lost each summer than is being replenished in winters. Less sea ice coverage also means that less sunlight will be reflected off the surface of the ocean in a process known as the albedo effect. The oceans will absorb more heat, further fueling global warming
Sea ice melts on the Franklin Strait along the Northwest Passage in the Canadian Arctic Archipelago, Saturday, July 22, 2017. Because of climate change, more sea ice is being lost each summer than is being replenished in winters. Less sea ice coverage also means that less sunlight will be reflected off the surface of the ocean in a process known as the albedo effect. The oceans will absorb more heat, further fueling global warming - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.06.2023
© AP Photo / David Goldman /
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
ST. PETERSBURG (Sputnik) - Indonesia is interested in cooperation with Russia in the Arctic region to study climate change, as it has a strong impact on monsoons and rains in Asia, creating risks for agriculture, the director of the Arctic and Antarctic Research Institute, Alexander Makarov, said.

"The Indonesian delegation has visited our pavilion [at a forum] and we discussed possible areas of cooperation … What interest can the southern country have in Arctic research? Everything is simple here. Climate changes in the Arctic are so global that they also affect the southern countries," Makarov told Sputnik on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

A burned area of Amazon rainforest is seen in the Biological Reserve Serra do Cachimbo, at the border with the Menkragnoti indigenous reserve of the Kayapo indigenous group in Altamira, Para state, Brazil, Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Leo Correa) - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.06.2023
Americas
Lula Unveils Plan to Legalize Indigenous Lands, Halt Illegal Amazon Deforestation by 2030
6 June, 18:11 GMT
The institute's chief said that climate change in the Artic affects the formation of rains and monsoons in Asia, which could pose a risk to agriculture, as the Arctic is a region where the weather conditions for half of the globe are rooted.
Bilateral cooperation could begin with student exchange programs, Makarov noted.
In July 2022, the Roscongress Foundation said that environmental protection, including climate change, was among the priorities of Russia's chairmanship of the Arctic Council in 2021-2023. Given the rapid changes in the Arctic climate, the Russian side attaches great importance to mitigating the adverse effects of climate change, preserving and restoring the environment and ensuring the rational use of natural resources.
Climate change - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.05.2023
Beyond Politics
Nearly Half of Earth's Land May Change Climatic Zone by 2100
9 May, 18:55 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала