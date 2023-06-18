Indonesia Seeks Cooperation With Russia in Arctic to Study Climate Change
© AP Photo / David Goldman / Sea ice melts on the Franklin Strait along the Northwest Passage in the Canadian Arctic Archipelago, Saturday, July 22, 2017. Because of climate change, more sea ice is being lost each summer than is being replenished in winters. Less sea ice coverage also means that less sunlight will be reflected off the surface of the ocean in a process known as the albedo effect. The oceans will absorb more heat, further fueling global warming
ST. PETERSBURG (Sputnik) - Indonesia is interested in cooperation with Russia in the Arctic region to study climate change, as it has a strong impact on monsoons and rains in Asia, creating risks for agriculture, the director of the Arctic and Antarctic Research Institute, Alexander Makarov, said.
"The Indonesian delegation has visited our pavilion [at a forum] and we discussed possible areas of cooperation … What interest can the southern country have in Arctic research? Everything is simple here. Climate changes in the Arctic are so global that they also affect the southern countries," Makarov told Sputnik on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).
The institute's chief said that climate change in the Artic affects the formation of rains and monsoons in Asia, which could pose a risk to agriculture, as the Arctic is a region where the weather conditions for half of the globe are rooted.
Bilateral cooperation could begin with student exchange programs, Makarov noted.
In July 2022, the Roscongress Foundation said that environmental protection, including climate change, was among the priorities of Russia's chairmanship of the Arctic Council in 2021-2023. Given the rapid changes in the Arctic climate, the Russian side attaches great importance to mitigating the adverse effects of climate change, preserving and restoring the environment and ensuring the rational use of natural resources.