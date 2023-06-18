https://sputnikglobe.com/20230618/night-owls-face-higher-mortality-risk-due-to-unhealthy-habits-study-finds-1111254688.html

Night Owls Face Higher Mortality Risk Due to Unhealthy Habits, Study Finds

Night owls, or individuals who prefer to stay up late and wake up later, may have a higher risk of early death due to unhealthy habits, according to a recent study.

The research, conducted by the Finnish Institute of Occupational Health, followed nearly 24,000 twins from 1981 to 2018. Participants were asked to identify themselves as morning people, evening people, or falling somewhere in between.The research adjusted the data to account for factors such as education, alcohol use, smoking, body mass index, and sleep duration.The study found that being a night owl increased the risk of early death by approximately 9% compared to morning types, mainly due to higher consumption of tobacco and alcohol.Previous studies have shown that night owls are more prone to chronic diseases, such as type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular issues. They tend to be less physically active, have lower aerobic fitness levels, and exhibit insulin resistance. Night owls also have a higher tendency to take risks, skip breakfast, eat more later in the day, and have increased levels of visceral body fat.While the study highlights the increased mortality risk for night owls, researchers emphasized that other factors could contribute to the outcome. Sleep medicine specialists suggest that adjusting lifestyle habits, such as exposing oneself to bright light in the morning, limiting exposure to bright screens at night, and adopting an earlier eating schedule, may help modify one's sleep chronotype.However, it is important to note that individuals cannot completely change their innate sleep chronotype.The study received some criticism for its reliance on self-identification rather than more objective measures and for not considering the influence of drugs other than alcohol and tobacco. Nevertheless, the findings underscore the importance of understanding sleep patterns and their impact on health.The study was published in the journal Chronobiology International.

