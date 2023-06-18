https://sputnikglobe.com/20230618/over-515000-people-without-power-in-us-south-due-to-severe-weather-1111260290.html

Over 515,000 People Without Power in US South Due to Severe Weather

Over 515,000 people in the states of Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Arkansas in the US south remain without power due to severe weather, including storms, according to data from the American analytical portal seen on Sunday.

The data showed that around 213,000 customers experienced power outages in Oklahoma, followed by over 126,400 in Texas and around 113,800 in Louisiana. Some 43,100 and 18,000 people are without electricity in Mississippi and Arkansas, respectively. Local broadcaster reported that "thousands of customers" were without power in Oklahoma as severe weather swept across the state. Texan newspaper reported that widespread power outages in Texas and Louisiana were caused by severe storms that hit transmission lines that deliver power to cities and towns.

