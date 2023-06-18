International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230618/russian-aviation-carries-out-eight-strikes-on-ukrainian-troops---defense-ministry-1111254856.html
Russian Aviation Carries Out Eight Strikes on Ukrainian Troops
Russian Aviation Carries Out Eight Strikes on Ukrainian Troops
The Russian Airforce carried out strikes on Ukrainian positions on Sunday
2023-06-18T02:08+0000
2023-06-18T02:17+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
ukraine
defense ministry
mi-28
ka-52
su-25
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/0d/1111116564_0:150:3111:1900_1920x0_80_0_0_3d93f9c5ad4952273d8bbf2793d56c21.jpg
"The crews of Ka-52 and Mi-28 attack helicopters and Su-25 attack aircraft have inflicted eight missile and bomb strikes on the accumulation of manpower, weapons and military equipment of the 14th separate mechanized brigade and the 103rd territorial defense brigade [of Ukraine]," the spokesperson said. In addition, in the course of hostilities in the Kupyansk direction, Russian forces struck at the concentration of manpower, weapons, military and special equipment of Ukraine's 14th separate mechanized brigade, using a Tornado-S multiple launch rocket system.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230606/ex-intel-officer-scott-ritter-portrays-ukraines-counter-offensive-as-dead-end-1110956743.html
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/0d/1111116564_191:0:2922:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_2dee1bab6034993acc954fa8408404a3.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia special military operation, ukraine, helicopter attacks, su-25
russia special military operation, ukraine, helicopter attacks, su-25

Russian Aviation Carries Out Eight Strikes on Ukrainian Troops

02:08 GMT 18.06.2023 (Updated: 02:17 GMT 18.06.2023)
© Sputnik / Stringer / Go to the mediabankKa-52 attack helicopter operating in Donbass. June 2023.
Ka-52 attack helicopter operating in Donbass. June 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.06.2023
© Sputnik / Stringer
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian aviation has inflicted eight missile and bomb strikes on Ukrainian troops in the Kupyansk direction, a Russian Defense Ministry spokesperson told Sputnik.
"The crews of Ka-52 and Mi-28 attack helicopters and Su-25 attack aircraft have inflicted eight missile and bomb strikes on the accumulation of manpower, weapons and military equipment of the 14th separate mechanized brigade and the 103rd territorial defense brigade [of Ukraine]," the spokesperson said.
In addition, in the course of hostilities in the Kupyansk direction, Russian forces struck at the concentration of manpower, weapons, military and special equipment of Ukraine's 14th separate mechanized brigade, using a Tornado-S multiple launch rocket system.
Russian serviceman - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.06.2023
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Ex-Intel Officer Scott Ritter Portrays Ukraine's Counter-Offensive as Dead End
6 June, 16:11 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала