Ex-Intel Officer Scott Ritter Portrays Ukraine's Counter-Offensive as Dead End

According to Scott Ritter, the idea of a possible victory of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in their counter-offensive against Russia belongs to the annals of the bizarre fantasy world of neocons in the West. Given Russia's modernized military capacity and capability, it is practically impossible to envisage such a possibility.

Scott Ritter unpacked the motives that culminated in Ukraine's counter-offensive plan while reacting to a Victoria Nuland's speech on the subject during the 15th Annual Kiev Security Forum for Our and Your Freedom/Fighting for NATO held on May 25-26. He criticized Nuland's posturing as "not to achieve the Ukrainian goal and objective," but clearly disguised as "the ultimate American goal of destroying Russia." Before the end of the summer of 2023, Scott Ritter believes there will be nothing left of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. This is against the backdrop of steady flows of military and financial support from the US, NATO, and other partners in the West. In the meantime, Ukrainian forces launched a large-scale offensive on June 4, 2023, but they were handed heavy losses - a predictable fate that the ex-intelligence officer foresaw."You would not commit the best forces you have into a battle that isn't your primary focus of effort. [...] Well, the brigades that Ukraine is preparing to throw into the battle are 9 to 12 brigades that have been created. These brigades have been being formed since October and November of last year. There's no other brigades and there's nothing being prepared to replace them. [...] It's not as though, you know, when these 12 brigades get destroyed and they're getting destroyed as we speak, it's not like we got another 12 out there ready to go," Ritter opined.For more in-depth analysis of current affairs, check out our Sputnik News show Fault Lines.

