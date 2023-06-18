International
Chinese 100, 50, 20, 10 and 5 yuan bills and Russian 1,000 and 100 ruble bills - Sputnik International, 1920
Economy
Get breaking stories and analysis on the global economy from Sputnik.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230618/switzerland-approves-minimum-tax-on-corporations-in-referendum-1111265794.html
Switzerland Approves Minimum Tax on Corporations in Referendum
Switzerland Approves Minimum Tax on Corporations in Referendum
Swiss residents in a Sunday referendum approved the introduction of a minimum tax rate of 15% for large multinational companies.
2023-06-18T16:23+0000
2023-06-18T16:23+0000
economy
switzerland
organisation for economic cooperation and development (oecd)
g20
taxation
corporate tax rates
referendum
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102598/71/1025987199_0:9:1500:853_1920x0_80_0_0_b9c03b61a0e5da3b5ef9a0af7ca52681.jpg
According to the referendum results, 78.45% voted in favor of the initiative and 21.55% against. In April, Switzerland decided to join a project of 140 countries of the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) and the G20 on minimum taxation of large multinational enterprises. The aim of the project is to make such companies pay at least 15% income tax in each jurisdiction if their annual turnover exceeds 750 million Swiss francs ($839 million). The Swiss Federal Tax Office estimates that the revenue from the additional tax would be 1-2.5 billion Swiss francs. Swiss citizens also supported the text of the federal climate law, which aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in Switzerland to zero by 2050. About 59% voted in favor of the law, while almost 41% voted against it.
switzerland
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102598/71/1025987199_176:0:1325:862_1920x0_80_0_0_1472917a824937f2c96f514326c9e6a2.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
switzerland approves minimum tax on corporations, swiss tax, corporate tax in switzerland
switzerland approves minimum tax on corporations, swiss tax, corporate tax in switzerland

Switzerland Approves Minimum Tax on Corporations in Referendum

16:23 GMT 18.06.2023
© Flickr / GideonSwiss flag fluttering in the sunshine in Geneva
Swiss flag fluttering in the sunshine in Geneva - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.06.2023
© Flickr / Gideon
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
ZURICH (Sputnik) - Swiss residents in a Sunday referendum approved the introduction of a minimum tax rate of 15% for large multinational companies.
According to the referendum results, 78.45% voted in favor of the initiative and 21.55% against.
In April, Switzerland decided to join a project of 140 countries of the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) and the G20 on minimum taxation of large multinational enterprises. The aim of the project is to make such companies pay at least 15% income tax in each jurisdiction if their annual turnover exceeds 750 million Swiss francs ($839 million).
The Swiss Federal Tax Office estimates that the revenue from the additional tax would be 1-2.5 billion Swiss francs.
Swiss citizens also supported the text of the federal climate law, which aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in Switzerland to zero by 2050.
About 59% voted in favor of the law, while almost 41% voted against it.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала