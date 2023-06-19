International
WATCH LIVE: Blinken Holds Press Briefing After Talks With Xi
According to the political experts, top diplomat will share his opinion on Taiwanese problem and address the US-China tensions, including recent trade war.
Sputnik brings you a broadcast from Beijing, where US Secretary of State Antony Blinken talks to the press after meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping and several high-ranking Chinese officials. During the meeting, various sensitive issues were discussed - from Taiwan's status to bilateral trade and relations.Blinken is paying a visit to China from June 18-19. On Sunday, he met with Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang. It is Blinken’s first visit to China in his current role and the first US Secretary of State visit to Beijing since 2018. It took the US administration almost six months to put this visit back on the schedule after the initial visit was postponed over the balloon incident in February.Follow Sputnik live feed to learn more!
11:05 GMT 19.06.2023 (Updated: 11:07 GMT 19.06.2023)
Blinken arrived in Beijing on June 18 in what became his first visit to China in his current role and also made him the first US Secretary of State visit to Beijing since 2018.
Sputnik brings you a broadcast from Beijing, where US Secretary of State Antony Blinken talks to the press after meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping and several high-ranking Chinese officials.
During the meeting, various sensitive issues were discussed - from Taiwan's status to bilateral trade and relations.
Blinken is paying a visit to China from June 18-19. On Sunday, he met with Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang. It is Blinken’s first visit to China in his current role and the first US Secretary of State visit to Beijing since 2018. It took the US administration almost six months to put this visit back on the schedule after the initial visit was postponed over the balloon incident in February.
Follow Sputnik live feed to learn more!
