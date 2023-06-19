https://sputnikglobe.com/20230619/blinken-holds-press-briefing-after-talks-with-xi-1111278019.html

Blinken Holds Press Briefing After Talks With Xi

Blinken Holds Press Briefing After Talks With Xi

According to the political experts, top diplomat will share his opinion on Taiwanese problem and address the US-China tensions, including recent trade war.

2023-06-19T11:05+0000

2023-06-19T11:05+0000

2023-06-19T11:07+0000

world

us

china

us-china relations

taiwan

one china policy

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/13/1111274967_0:0:2800:1575_1920x0_80_0_0_dcab71ef1e2711164c20649bda494000.jpg

Sputnik brings you a broadcast from Beijing, where US Secretary of State Antony Blinken talks to the press after meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping and several high-ranking Chinese officials. During the meeting, various sensitive issues were discussed - from Taiwan's status to bilateral trade and relations.Blinken is paying a visit to China from June 18-19. On Sunday, he met with Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang. It is Blinken’s first visit to China in his current role and the first US Secretary of State visit to Beijing since 2018. It took the US administration almost six months to put this visit back on the schedule after the initial visit was postponed over the balloon incident in February.Follow Sputnik live feed to learn more!

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Blinken talks to press following two-day visit to Beijing Blinken talks to press following two-day visit to Beijing 2023-06-19T11:05+0000 true PT1S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

one china policy, china, us, us-china relations, taiwan, us-china tensions, tensions over taiwan