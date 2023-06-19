https://sputnikglobe.com/20230619/british-mps-back-partygate-report-that-found-johnson-deliberately-misled-uk-parliament-1111307128.html
British MPs Back Partygate Report That Found Johnson Deliberately Misled UK Parliament
2023-06-19
The British Parliament has voted to approve a report finding that Boris Johnson intentionally misled MPs about parties that occurred at Downing Street during COVID-19 lockdowns in 2020, when Johnson was Prime Minister.
In a Monday evening vote, 354 MPs voted to approve the report and just 7 voted against it - the remaining 286 abstained from the decision. MPs were given a free vote, meaning the party whips, who are typically responsible for enforcing party discipline, did not instruct them on how to vote.While most of Johnson's Conservative Party abstained in protest, some voted against the report and some voted for it. The Conservatives command an absolute majority in Parliament with 352 out of 650 seats.The probe, opened by Parliament's Privileges Committee, found that Johnson purposefully misled the legislature over a series of parties thrown in 2020 and 2021 that the then-prime minster attended, in defiance of COVID-19 lockdown laws implemented by his government. Johnson admitted in March to having misled Parliament, but said he did so "in good faith." He has called the probe "a dangerous and unsettling precedent."Johnson has represented the western London constituency of Uxbridge and South Ruislip since 2015, winning the election while he was still Mayor of London. In July 2019, he secured his position as leader of the Conservative Party and as prime minister, which he held until September 2022, when his government collapsed under the weight of a scandal over his appointment of Chris Pincher as deputy chief whip.He also served as the capital's mayor from 2008 until 2016, and before that represented Henley in the House of Commons from 2001 until 2008.
The British Parliament has voted to approve a report finding that Boris Johnson intentionally misled MPs about parties that occurred at Downing Street during COVID-19 lockdowns in 2020, when Johnson was Prime Minister.
In a Monday evening vote, 354 MPs voted to approve the report and just 7 voted against it - the remaining 286 abstained from the decision. MPs were given a free vote, meaning the party whips, who are typically responsible for enforcing party discipline, did not instruct them on how to vote.
While most of Johnson's Conservative Party abstained in protest, some voted against the report and some voted for it. The Conservatives command an absolute majority in Parliament with 352 out of 650 seats.
If Johnson had not resigned two weeks ago when the report was announced, he would be facing a 90-day suspension. However, he will still be stripped of the special access to Parliament typically given to ex-MPs, as per the report's recommendations.
The probe, opened by Parliament's Privileges Committee, found that Johnson purposefully misled the legislature over a series of parties thrown in 2020 and 2021 that the then-prime minster attended, in defiance of COVID-19 lockdown laws implemented by his government. Johnson admitted
in March to having misled Parliament, but said he did so "in good faith." He has called the probe "a dangerous and unsettling precedent."
"Their purpose from the beginning has been to find me guilty, regardless of the facts. This is the very definition of a kangaroo court," Johnson said when announcing his resignation on June 9.
Johnson has represented the western London constituency of Uxbridge and South Ruislip since 2015, winning the election while he was still Mayor of London. In July 2019, he secured his position as leader of the Conservative Party and as prime minister, which he held until September 2022, when his government collapsed under the weight of a scandal over his appointment of Chris Pincher as deputy chief whip.
He also served as the capital's mayor from 2008 until 2016, and before that represented Henley in the House of Commons from 2001 until 2008.