Beijing Says No Compromise on Taiwan, US Must Stick to One-China Principle: Reports
Beijing Says No Compromise on Taiwan, US Must Stick to One-China Principle: Reports
Chinese Central Foreign Affairs Office Director Wang Yi said at a meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken that Beijing will not compromise on the Taiwan issue, and the United States must respect the sovereignty of China, Chinese broadcaster reported on Monday.
During the meeting, Yi focused on analyzing the essence of the Taiwan issue, emphasizing that there is no room for any compromise for China on this matter, the broadcaster said. The US must genuinely adhere to the one-China principle established in the three joint US-China communiques, respect China's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and clearly oppose Taiwan independence, the top official added.Seven members of the US House of Representatives have addressed Secretary of State Antony Blinken urging him to include a stopover in Taiwan on his visit to China this week, calling the breakaway island “friends and allies.” Despite the rhetoric, the US does not officially recognize Taiwan in order to keep economic and diplomatic relations with the People's Republic of China.
china, us, one china policy, mainland china, china-us tensions, us-taiwan ties, taiwanese separatism
07:13 GMT 19.06.2023 (Updated: 07:44 GMT 19.06.2023)
© AFP 2023 / ANDY WONGThen-US Deputy Secretary of State Antony Blinken (L) shakes hand with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi at the Olive Hall before a meeting at the Foreign Ministry office in Beijing on February 11, 2015.
Then-US Deputy Secretary of State Antony Blinken (L) shakes hand with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi at the Olive Hall before a meeting at the Foreign Ministry office in Beijing on February 11, 2015. - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.06.2023
