Cuban President to Visit Europe From June 20-24

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel will pay visits to European countries from June 20-24 within the framework of the G-77 developing countries’ summit, the Cuban Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

"Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez will visit Europe from June 20-24. He will participate as Chairman of the G-77 + China in the Summit for a New World Financial Pact to be held in Paris," the ministry said in a statement. The president is also scheduled to visit Italy and pay a private visit to Vatican. Besides, the foreign ministry plans to come up with an official program of the visit to Serbia. Diaz-Canel will also meet with European leaders and attend other events, the ministry said.

