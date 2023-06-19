https://sputnikglobe.com/20230619/cuban-president-to-visit-europe-from-june-20-24-1111271647.html
Cuban President to Visit Europe From June 20-24
Cuban President to Visit Europe From June 20-24
Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel will pay visits to European countries from June 20-24 within the framework of the G-77 developing countries’ summit, the Cuban Foreign Ministry said on Monday.
2023-06-19T07:21+0000
2023-06-19T07:21+0000
2023-06-19T07:21+0000
world
cuba
miguel diaz-canel bermudez
european union (eu)
diplomacy
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/13/1109672523_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_86305911589756bea98784a830cbab92.jpg
"Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez will visit Europe from June 20-24. He will participate as Chairman of the G-77 + China in the Summit for a New World Financial Pact to be held in Paris," the ministry said in a statement. The president is also scheduled to visit Italy and pay a private visit to Vatican. Besides, the foreign ministry plans to come up with an official program of the visit to Serbia. Diaz-Canel will also meet with European leaders and attend other events, the ministry said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230614/putin-pledges-to-help-cuba-overcome-unlawful-sanctions-1111155626.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230608/totally-false-cuba-swats-down-us-media-reports-of-hosting-chinese-spy-base-1111014159.html
cuba
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/13/1109672523_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_5ea7f0c4e1452ffcfe7abb368c999bad.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
cuba, cuban president miguel diaz-canel, cuban president miguel diaz-canel comes to europe
cuba, cuban president miguel diaz-canel, cuban president miguel diaz-canel comes to europe
Cuban President to Visit Europe From June 20-24
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel will pay visits to European countries from June 20-24 within the framework of the G-77 developing countries’ summit, the Cuban Foreign Ministry said on Monday.
"Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez will visit Europe from June 20-24. He will participate as Chairman of the G-77 + China in the Summit for a New World Financial Pact to be held in Paris," the ministry said in a statement.
The president is also scheduled to visit Italy and pay a private visit to Vatican. Besides, the foreign ministry plans to come up with an official program of the visit to Serbia.
Diaz-Canel will also meet with European leaders and attend other events, the ministry said.