Lavrov Says Confrontation With West Opens New Cooperation Opportunities for Russia
Lavrov Says Confrontation With West Opens New Cooperation Opportunities for Russia
Confrontation with Western countries has opened up new opportunities for Russia's cooperation with states in other regions such as Asia, Africa and Latin America, especially given their increasing role in the international arena, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.
"Confrontation with unfriendly states has opened up new opportunities for cooperation outside the historical West, with partners in the near abroad, Asia, Africa, the Middle East and Latin America," Lavrov told a session of the ruling party's commission on international cooperation and support of compatriots abroad, adding that "it is natural that these areas are given priority attention" due to their role in international affairs. Moscow will develop its own foreign policy agenda and is not going to be integrated into systems and mechanisms that are aimed at "serving other people's interests," the Russian foreign minister also said. Lavrov added that Russia would also be guided by its own priorities in its work in the international arena, while respecting universally recognized norms of international law set out in the UN Charter.
Lavrov Says Confrontation With West Opens New Cooperation Opportunities for Russia

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Confrontation with Western countries has opened up new opportunities for Russia's cooperation with states in other regions such as Asia, Africa and Latin America, especially given their increasing role in the international arena, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.
"Confrontation with unfriendly states has opened up new opportunities for cooperation outside the historical West, with partners in the near abroad, Asia, Africa, the Middle East and Latin America," Lavrov told a session of the ruling party's commission on international cooperation and support of compatriots abroad, adding that "it is natural that these areas are given priority attention" due to their role in international affairs.
Moscow will develop its own foreign policy agenda and is not going to be integrated into systems and mechanisms that are aimed at "serving other people's interests," the Russian foreign minister also said.
Lavrov added that Russia would also be guided by its own priorities in its work in the international arena, while respecting universally recognized norms of international law set out in the UN Charter.
