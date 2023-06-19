https://sputnikglobe.com/20230619/mass-shooting-in-st-louis-results-in-one-teen-dead-nine-others-injured---reports-1111267401.html

Mass Shooting in St. Louis Results in One Teen Dead, Nine Others Injured - Reports

At least one person was killed and nine others were injured in a mass shooting in St. Louis, in the US state of Missouri, CBS News reports citing police.

The shooting occurred at a party inside a building in the city’s downtown area in the early hours of Sunday. A 17-year-old male was killed, and nine other people, identified as male and female teenagers between the ages of 15 and 19, were injured, St. Louis Police Chief Robert Tracy said as cited by US media on Sunday.According to US outlets' reports, a juvenile suspect is in custody. The motive for the attack is under investigation.

