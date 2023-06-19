International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230619/multiple-twisters-ravage-mississippi-as-forecasters-warn-of-more-extreme-weather-1111307525.html
Multiple Twisters Ravage Mississippi as Forecasters Warn of More Extreme Weather
Multiple Twisters Ravage Mississippi as Forecasters Warn of More Extreme Weather
The US state of Mississippi experienced multiple reported tornadoes resulting in one death, 19 injuries, and structural damage. A heat wave has also been predicted for the Southeast as millions are without power.
2023-06-19T22:21+0000
2023-06-19T22:20+0000
americas
weather
national weather service
extreme weather
tornado
heat wave
heat
mississippi
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/13/1111307370_0:7:1342:762_1920x0_80_0_0_4373c76137669442eae130ce6a237132.png
At least one person is dead after multiple tornadoes swept through Mississippi overnight, and another 19 people were injured by the extreme weather, officials in Jasper County announced on Monday.The city of Bay Springs and the rural town of Louin took on the majority of the reported tornado’s impact, leaving structural damage and injuries in its wake after the tornado touched down around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, the National Weather Service (NWS) in Jackson said.“We had some mobile homes totally destroyed. Roofs off houses,” said Randy Johnson, a Jasper County sheriff. “You know, just what you’d expect out of a strong tornado.”Thousands of customers in the southern US were without power by 4:17 p.m. EDT, including 192,636 in Oklahoma, 77,989 in Texas, 65,569 in Louisiana, 36,288 in Mississippi, and 22,927 in Arkansas, according to PowerOutage.us.Eric Carpenter, a meteorologist with the NWS in Jackson, said the timing of the tornadoes, as well as the persistent thunder, hail, and high temperatures were “a very unusual situation.”And the threat of severe weather continues to linger for millions of people in the US southeast, with excessive heat warnings and heat advisories now in effect in Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi, the NWS said. Those heat warnings will continue for several days, according to one report, with temperatures climbing to triple digits with heat index values in some areas close to 120 degrees Fahrenheit.The weather service adds that the threat of tornadoes continues to linger for the region as of Monday.“High temperatures in the 100s and lows in the upper 70s and 80s will support the continued Excessive Heat Warnings and Heat Advisories that have been in effect for much of central/southern Texas and Louisiana,” the weather service warned.Showers and thunderstorms could also produce flooding and flash flooding in the mid-South area to the Gulf Coast, said the NWS.“Temperatures will remain well below average across the West as an amplifying upper trough moves into the Great Plains. Very dry, warm and windy conditions will support a Critical Risk of Fires across Arizona and New Mexico through Tuesday,” the service added.It was reported that the Texas city of Houston would be opening cooling centers from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. through Monday, as Louisiana’s Caddo Parish also opened cooling centers.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230616/at-least-5-dead-after-tornadoes-devastate-southern-us-leave-thousands-without-power-1111231265.html
americas
mississippi
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Mary Manley
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg
Mary Manley
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/13/1111307370_159:0:1183:768_1920x0_80_0_0_bf42d23ef68182a3f48d4dd7fdca9814.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
america, us, weather, extreme weather, nws, national weather service, tornadoes, heat wave
america, us, weather, extreme weather, nws, national weather service, tornadoes, heat wave

Multiple Twisters Ravage Mississippi as Forecasters Warn of More Extreme Weather

22:21 GMT 19.06.2023
© Twitter/@bclemmsTornado in Louin, Mississippi
Tornado in Louin, Mississippi - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.06.2023
© Twitter/@bclemms
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
- Sputnik International
Mary Manley
All materials
Over the last several weeks millions of Americans have remained under severe weather advisories as officials warned that large parts of the US would be subjected to heavy rains, hail, tornadoes and a scorching heat wave. Meteorologists earlier stated the weather patterns were the result of El Nino conditions.
At least one person is dead after multiple tornadoes swept through Mississippi overnight, and another 19 people were injured by the extreme weather, officials in Jasper County announced on Monday.
The city of Bay Springs and the rural town of Louin took on the majority of the reported tornado’s impact, leaving structural damage and injuries in its wake after the tornado touched down around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, the National Weather Service (NWS) in Jackson said.
“We had some mobile homes totally destroyed. Roofs off houses,” said Randy Johnson, a Jasper County sheriff. “You know, just what you’d expect out of a strong tornado.”
Thousands of customers in the southern US were without power by 4:17 p.m. EDT, including 192,636 in Oklahoma, 77,989 in Texas, 65,569 in Louisiana, 36,288 in Mississippi, and 22,927 in Arkansas, according to PowerOutage.us.
Eric Carpenter, a meteorologist with the NWS in Jackson, said the timing of the tornadoes, as well as the persistent thunder, hail, and high temperatures were “a very unusual situation.”
“This is a whole different game here,” Carpenter said. “What we would typically see in March and April, we’re seeing in June.”
And the threat of severe weather continues to linger for millions of people in the US southeast, with excessive heat warnings and heat advisories now in effect in Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi, the NWS said. Those heat warnings will continue for several days, according to one report, with temperatures climbing to triple digits with heat index values in some areas close to 120 degrees Fahrenheit.
The weather service adds that the threat of tornadoes continues to linger for the region as of Monday.
“High temperatures in the 100s and lows in the upper 70s and 80s will support the continued Excessive Heat Warnings and Heat Advisories that have been in effect for much of central/southern Texas and Louisiana,” the weather service warned.
Showers and thunderstorms could also produce flooding and flash flooding in the mid-South area to the Gulf Coast, said the NWS.
“Temperatures will remain well below average across the West as an amplifying upper trough moves into the Great Plains. Very dry, warm and windy conditions will support a Critical Risk of Fires across Arizona and New Mexico through Tuesday,” the service added.
Work continues on clearing tornado damage in downtown Perryton, Texas, Friday, June, 16, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.06.2023
Americas
At Least 5 Dead After Tornadoes Devastate US South, Leave Thousands Without Power
16 June, 22:56 GMT
It was reported that the Texas city of Houston would be opening cooling centers from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. through Monday, as Louisiana’s Caddo Parish also opened cooling centers.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала