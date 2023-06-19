https://sputnikglobe.com/20230619/russia-requests-unsc-meeting-on-collective-wests-weapons-supplies-to-ukraine-1111302717.html
Russia Requests UNSC Meeting on Collective West's Weapons Supplies to Ukraine
Russia Requests UNSC Meeting on Collective West's Weapons Supplies to Ukraine
Russia has requested a meeting of the UN Security Council on the weapons supplies by the collective West to Ukraine, First Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitriy Polyanskiy said on Monday.
“Today, we requested a meeting over the supplies of Western weapons to Ukraine and the consequences to the diplomatic efforts,” Polyanskiy said on his Telegram channel. The Russian diplomat said there will be interesting witnesses on the issue during the meeting.
UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - Russia has requested a meeting of the UN Security Council on the weapons supplies by the collective West to Ukraine, First Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitriy Polyanskiy said on Monday.
“Today, we requested a meeting over the supplies of Western weapons
to Ukraine and the consequences to the diplomatic efforts,” Polyanskiy said on his Telegram channel.
The Russian diplomat said there will be interesting witnesses on the issue during the meeting.