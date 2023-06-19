International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230619/russia-requests-unsc-meeting-on-collective-wests-weapons-supplies-to-ukraine-1111302717.html
Russia Requests UNSC Meeting on Collective West's Weapons Supplies to Ukraine
Russia Requests UNSC Meeting on Collective West's Weapons Supplies to Ukraine
Russia has requested a meeting of the UN Security Council on the weapons supplies by the collective West to Ukraine, First Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitriy Polyanskiy said on Monday.
2023-06-19T17:33+0000
2023-06-19T17:33+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
dmitry polyanskiy
russia
ukraine
un security council (unsc)
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/08/13/1083659891_0:108:3000:1796_1920x0_80_0_0_8563b9e69dce0a705eea2f4e47ec800b.jpg
“Today, we requested a meeting over the supplies of Western weapons to Ukraine and the consequences to the diplomatic efforts,” Polyanskiy said on his Telegram channel. The Russian diplomat said there will be interesting witnesses on the issue during the meeting.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230604/west-keeps-leveling-up-capacities-of-weapons-supplied-to-ukraine---kremlin-1110903462.html
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/08/13/1083659891_232:0:2769:1903_1920x0_80_0_0_3738e943b443f77e4e61612ba86c5861.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian special military operation in ukraine, ukrainian crisis, ukrainian conflict, war in ukraine, western weapons, western weapons for ukraine, weapons supplies, unsc, unsc meeting
russian special military operation in ukraine, ukrainian crisis, ukrainian conflict, war in ukraine, western weapons, western weapons for ukraine, weapons supplies, unsc, unsc meeting

Russia Requests UNSC Meeting on Collective West's Weapons Supplies to Ukraine

17:33 GMT 19.06.2023
© AFP 2023 / ANDREW BURTONThe United Nations Security Council (UNSC), meets about the ongoing Ukrainian-Russian conflict on August 28, 2014 in New York City.
The United Nations Security Council (UNSC), meets about the ongoing Ukrainian-Russian conflict on August 28, 2014 in New York City. - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.06.2023
© AFP 2023 / ANDREW BURTON
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - Russia has requested a meeting of the UN Security Council on the weapons supplies by the collective West to Ukraine, First Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitriy Polyanskiy said on Monday.
“Today, we requested a meeting over the supplies of Western weapons to Ukraine and the consequences to the diplomatic efforts,” Polyanskiy said on his Telegram channel.
The Russian diplomat said there will be interesting witnesses on the issue during the meeting.
Patriot weapons system (File) - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.06.2023
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
West Keeps Leveling Up Capacities of Weapons Supplied to Ukraine - Kremlin
4 June, 14:09 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала