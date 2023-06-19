https://sputnikglobe.com/20230619/russia-requests-unsc-meeting-on-collective-wests-weapons-supplies-to-ukraine-1111302717.html

Russia Requests UNSC Meeting on Collective West's Weapons Supplies to Ukraine

Russia Requests UNSC Meeting on Collective West's Weapons Supplies to Ukraine

Russia has requested a meeting of the UN Security Council on the weapons supplies by the collective West to Ukraine, First Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitriy Polyanskiy said on Monday.

2023-06-19T17:33+0000

2023-06-19T17:33+0000

2023-06-19T17:33+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

dmitry polyanskiy

russia

ukraine

un security council (unsc)

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/08/13/1083659891_0:108:3000:1796_1920x0_80_0_0_8563b9e69dce0a705eea2f4e47ec800b.jpg

“Today, we requested a meeting over the supplies of Western weapons to Ukraine and the consequences to the diplomatic efforts,” Polyanskiy said on his Telegram channel. The Russian diplomat said there will be interesting witnesses on the issue during the meeting.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230604/west-keeps-leveling-up-capacities-of-weapons-supplied-to-ukraine---kremlin-1110903462.html

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian special military operation in ukraine, ukrainian crisis, ukrainian conflict, war in ukraine, western weapons, western weapons for ukraine, weapons supplies, unsc, unsc meeting