International
Chinese 100, 50, 20, 10 and 5 yuan bills and Russian 1,000 and 100 ruble bills - Sputnik International, 1920
Economy
Get breaking stories and analysis on the global economy from Sputnik.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230619/senior-russian-diplomat-discusses-cooperation-with-uae-ambassador-1111302371.html
Senior Russian Diplomat Discusses Cooperation With UAE Ambassador
Senior Russian Diplomat Discusses Cooperation With UAE Ambassador
The Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday that Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov has met with UAE Ambassador Mohammed Al Jaber in Moscow to discuss further development of the multifaceted cooperation between the two countries.
2023-06-19T17:27+0000
2023-06-19T17:27+0000
economy
russia
uae
mikhail bogdanov
spief
spief 2023
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/03/0a/1093735607_0:0:3053:1717_1920x0_80_0_0_fc09b3fe44ce23078a6584fbbdfee26b.jpg
"The conversation discussed topical issues related to the further build-up of the multifaceted Russia-UAE cooperation, including in the wake of UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan's visit to St. Petersburg on June 15," the ministry said in a statement. The president of the United Arab Emirates visited Russia last week to participate in the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), which took place from June 14-17. The SPIEF has been a major economic event in Russia every year since 1997. It has grown into one of the world's leading platforms for discussing key issues of the global economy. In 2023, the SPIEF was held under the motto "Sovereign development is the foundation of a just world. Let us join forces for future generations."
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230616/russia-interested-in-trade-economic-cooperation-with-uae-other-countries-1111204006.html
russia
uae
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/03/0a/1093735607_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_42ff18c541d359988898a951260ebfad.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia-uae cooperation, bilateral relations, mikhail bogdanov, mohammed al jaber, spief 2023
russia-uae cooperation, bilateral relations, mikhail bogdanov, mohammed al jaber, spief 2023

Senior Russian Diplomat Discusses Cooperation With UAE Ambassador

17:27 GMT 19.06.2023
© Sputnik / Vitaliy BelousovBuilding of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation is pictured in central Moscow, Russia
Building of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation is pictured in central Moscow, Russia - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.06.2023
© Sputnik / Vitaliy Belousov
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday that Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov has met with UAE Ambassador Mohammed Al Jaber in Moscow to discuss further development of the multifaceted cooperation between the two countries.
"The conversation discussed topical issues related to the further build-up of the multifaceted Russia-UAE cooperation, including in the wake of UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan's visit to St. Petersburg on June 15," the ministry said in a statement.
View of the Moscow Kremlin from the Bolshoy Moskvoretsky Bridge. (File) - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.06.2023
Economy
Russia Interested in Trade, Economic Cooperation With UAE, Other Countries
16 June, 05:02 GMT
The president of the United Arab Emirates visited Russia last week to participate in the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), which took place from June 14-17. The SPIEF has been a major economic event in Russia every year since 1997. It has grown into one of the world's leading platforms for discussing key issues of the global economy. In 2023, the SPIEF was held under the motto "Sovereign development is the foundation of a just world. Let us join forces for future generations."
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала