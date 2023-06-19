https://sputnikglobe.com/20230619/uk-based-space-company-starting-trials-of-new-3d-printed-rocket-engines---reports-1111270021.html

UK-Based Space Company Starting Trials of New 3D-Printed Rocket Engines - Reports

Skyrora, a private space company based in the United Kingdom, will be testing its new 3D-printed rocket engines this summer for potential orbit launches, UK broadcaster reports.

The engines, made using Skyrora’s own Skyprint 2 machine, will be tested at a facility in Midlothian, Scotland, the largest rocket testing facility in the United Kingdom, media said on Monday. The weekly tests will take place over the summer. Skyrora, which has received funding from the UK and EU space agencies, plans to scale up production if the 3D-printed engine trials are successful and will then conduct more tests of its three-stage launch vehicle, Skyrora XL.

