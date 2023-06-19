https://sputnikglobe.com/20230619/uk-initiates-post-brexit-trade-scheme-with-developing-countries-1111302607.html
UK Initiates Post-Brexit Trade Scheme With Developing Countries
UK Initiates Post-Brexit Trade Scheme With Developing Countries
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United Kingdom has introduced a new post-Brexit Developing Countries Trading Scheme (DCTS) designed to save UK businesses 770 million... 19.06.2023, Sputnik International
2023-06-19T17:31+0000
2023-06-19T17:31+0000
2023-06-19T17:31+0000
economy
united kingdom (uk)
uk economy
trade
developing countries
tariffs
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104978/60/1049786051_0:176:2673:1679_1920x0_80_0_0_7a45a22f3d9c8f30f5bb8e9ba0056f01.jpg
"The scheme saves UK businesses over £770 million per year by removing or cutting tariffs on over £9 billion of imports," the statement said. According to the statement, the DCTS covers 65 countries with a population of over 3.3 billion, over half of whom are in Africa. It should benefit developing countries that seek to diversify and increase exports, the statement read. The UK's new trading scheme is going into force on Monday.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230405/uk-authorities-to-introduce-new-model-of-post-brexit-trade-checks-on-eu-goods-reports-say-1109157716.html
united kingdom (uk)
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104978/60/1049786051_99:0:2572:1855_1920x0_80_0_0_38095f01b555d1227203f97bebdfc5fa.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
uk, brexit, post-brexit trade, uk trade partners, trade with developing countries, tariffs
uk, brexit, post-brexit trade, uk trade partners, trade with developing countries, tariffs
UK Initiates Post-Brexit Trade Scheme With Developing Countries
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United Kingdom has introduced a new post-Brexit Developing Countries Trading Scheme (DCTS) designed to save UK businesses 770 million pounds ($984 million) per year by reducing or removing tariffs, the UK government said on Monday.
"The scheme saves UK businesses over £770 million per year by removing or cutting tariffs
on over £9 billion of imports," the statement said.
According to the statement, the DCTS covers 65 countries with a population of over 3.3 billion, over half of whom are in Africa. It should benefit developing countries that seek to diversify and increase exports, the statement read.
The UK's new trading scheme
is going into force on Monday.