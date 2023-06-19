https://sputnikglobe.com/20230619/uzbekistan-iran-agree-to-develop-transport-corridor-through-turkmenistan-1111280928.html

Uzbekistan, Iran Agree to Develop Transport Corridor Through Turkmenistan

Uzbekistan and Iran intend to develop cooperation, including a multimodal transport corridor through Turkmenistan and a joint logistics center, the Uzbek Transport Ministry said on Monday.

Uzbek Transport Minister Ilhom Mahkamov and his Iranian counterpart, Mehrdad Bazrpash, held bilateral talks in Tehran, the ministry said in a statement. "The sides reached an agreement on the development of a trilateral transport multimodal corridor Uzbekistan – Turkmenistan – Iran," the statement read. The sides also agreed on the creations of a logistics hub as well as the construction of cargo terminals with the participation of Uzbek entrepreneurs in the ports of Chah Bahar and Bandar Abbas in Iran. Additionally, Uzbekistan and Iran planned to establish a joint venture on road construction and conduct meetings between the ministries to develop cooperation in railroad transport.

