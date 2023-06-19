International
Chinese 100, 50, 20, 10 and 5 yuan bills and Russian 1,000 and 100 ruble bills - Sputnik International, 1920
Economy
Get breaking stories and analysis on the global economy from Sputnik.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230619/uzbekistan-iran-agree-to-develop-transport-corridor-through-turkmenistan-1111280928.html
Uzbekistan, Iran Agree to Develop Transport Corridor Through Turkmenistan
Uzbekistan, Iran Agree to Develop Transport Corridor Through Turkmenistan
Uzbekistan and Iran intend to develop cooperation, including a multimodal transport corridor through Turkmenistan and a joint logistics center, the Uzbek Transport Ministry said on Monday.
2023-06-19T11:48+0000
2023-06-19T11:48+0000
economy
central asia
uzbekistan
iran
turkmenistan
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/101654/88/1016548884_0:7:3011:1701_1920x0_80_0_0_827f4009f099c0801e94d2887a007b30.jpg
Uzbek Transport Minister Ilhom Mahkamov and his Iranian counterpart, Mehrdad Bazrpash, held bilateral talks in Tehran, the ministry said in a statement. "The sides reached an agreement on the development of a trilateral transport multimodal corridor Uzbekistan – Turkmenistan – Iran," the statement read. The sides also agreed on the creations of a logistics hub as well as the construction of cargo terminals with the participation of Uzbek entrepreneurs in the ports of Chah Bahar and Bandar Abbas in Iran. Additionally, Uzbekistan and Iran planned to establish a joint venture on road construction and conduct meetings between the ministries to develop cooperation in railroad transport.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230525/growing-number-of-countries-flock-to-russo-asian-economic-political-blocs-1110582754.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230509/new-era-of-cooperation-xi-jinping-to-chair-china-central-asia-summit-1110218163.html
central asia
uzbekistan
iran
turkmenistan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/101654/88/1016548884_344:0:3011:2000_1920x0_80_0_0_fb5b5059edf0533046cd70fad8dcaa6d.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
cental asia, uzbekistan, iran, turkmenistan, transport corridor, transport corridor through turkmenistan
cental asia, uzbekistan, iran, turkmenistan, transport corridor, transport corridor through turkmenistan

Uzbekistan, Iran Agree to Develop Transport Corridor Through Turkmenistan

11:48 GMT 19.06.2023
© Sputnik / Sergey Pyatakov / Go to the mediabankRailroad
Railroad - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.06.2023
© Sputnik / Sergey Pyatakov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
TASHKENT (Sputnik) - Uzbekistan and Iran intend to develop cooperation, including a multimodal transport corridor through Turkmenistan and a joint logistics center, the Uzbek Transport Ministry said on Monday.
Uzbek Transport Minister Ilhom Mahkamov and his Iranian counterpart, Mehrdad Bazrpash, held bilateral talks in Tehran, the ministry said in a statement.
"The sides reached an agreement on the development of a trilateral transport multimodal corridor Uzbekistan – Turkmenistan – Iran," the statement read.
The Eurasian Economic Forum in Moscow. May 25, 2023 - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.05.2023
World
Growing Number of Countries Flock to Russo-Asian Economic, Political Blocs
25 May, 15:09 GMT
The sides also agreed on the creations of a logistics hub as well as the construction of cargo terminals with the participation of Uzbek entrepreneurs in the ports of Chah Bahar and Bandar Abbas in Iran.
Additionally, Uzbekistan and Iran planned to establish a joint venture on road construction and conduct meetings between the ministries to develop cooperation in railroad transport.
China's President Xi Jinping waves as he leaves after a press conference at the end of the final day of the Belt and Road Forum at the China National Convention Centere at the Yanqi Lake venue outside Beijing on April 27, 2019 - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.05.2023
Asia
'New Era of Cooperation': Xi Jinping to Chair China-Central Asia Summit
9 May, 12:10 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала