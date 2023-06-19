https://sputnikglobe.com/20230619/watch-marines-from-russias-pacific-fleet-in-combat-1111272072.html
Watch Marines From Russia's Pacific Fleet in Combat
The long-anticipated Ukrainian counteroffensive has collided with Russia's stalwart defenses.
The Russian Ministry of Defense published footage showing Pacific Fleet Marine Corps assault units repelling a Ukrainain Armed Forces (UAF) attack. According to the MoD, overnight Ukrainian units once again tried to pursue their counteroffensive, but Pacific Fleet marines suppressed the attempt and eliminated hostile armored vehicles. Russian marines are now in full control of Novodonetsk. Ukraine has built up expectations regarding its current counteroffensive since late 2022. It was first scheduled for the spring, then rescheduled for the summer. The Ukrainian government said the postponement was due to a shortage of weapons, all while pushing its Western donors to supply progressively heavier arms, including tanks, drones and fighter jets.According to the Russian Defense Ministry, Ukrainian troops launched an offensive in five sectors of the Donetsk People's Republic on June 4 but failed to achieve their goals.
The Russian Ministry of Defense published footage showing Pacific Fleet Marine Corps assault units repelling a Ukrainain Armed Forces (UAF) attack. According to the MoD, overnight Ukrainian units once again tried to pursue their counteroffensive
, but Pacific Fleet marines suppressed the attempt and eliminated hostile armored vehicles.
Russian marines are now in full control of Novodonetsk.
Ukraine has built up expectations regarding its current counteroffensive
since late 2022. It was first scheduled for the spring, then rescheduled for the summer. The Ukrainian government said the postponement was due to a shortage of weapons, all while pushing its Western donors to supply progressively heavier arms, including tanks, drones and fighter jets.
According to the Russian Defense Ministry, Ukrainian troops launched an offensive in five sectors of the Donetsk People's Republic on June 4 but failed to achieve their goals.