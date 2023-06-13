https://sputnikglobe.com/20230613/why-cant-western-weapons-save-day-for-ukraines-counteroffensive-1111121503.html

Why Can't Western Weapons Save Day for Ukraine's Counteroffensive

The first days of the well-advertised Ukrainian counteroffensive have borne no tangible results prompting disappointment among Western military analysts. What's behind the failure?

"I would say that the counteroffensive is less than what [the West] expect[s]," Michael Maloof, former senior security policy analyst in the US Office of the Secretary of Defense, told Sputnik. "The extent to which the Ukrainians are undertaking any so-called counteroffensive is more of a probing action than an actual assault and onslaught."Per Maloof, the failure could be largely attributed to poor planning, lack of manpower, resources and training.Western Wonder-Weapons Bite the DustThe Ukrainian military has so far failed in all directions of their counteroffensive, despite receiving billions of dollars' worth of military equipment from the US and its NATO allies. In the first week alone, the Kiev regime forces lost thousands of casualties, along with more than a dozen of German Leopard 2 tanks, nearly two dozen of US-made Bradley infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs) and several French AMX-10 RC light tanks. The pictures of destroyed Western military equipment have already been circulated by the media and social networks.The Russian armed forced has destroyed a vast amount of Ukraine's military equipment since day one of the special military operation, including: 442 airplanes and 238 helicopters, 4,585 unmanned aerial vehicles, 426 air defence missile systems, 9,939 tanks and other armoured combat vehicles, 1,122 combat vehicles equipped with MRLS, 5,100 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 10,927 units of special military equipment, according to the Russian Ministry of Defense.Matviychuk has drawn attention to the fact that the Russian military has repeatedly participated in local conflicts and peace missions starting from 1979. Therefore, despite all the shortcomings of the collapse of the Soviet Union, the Russian military equipment has undergone development and is up to date in terms of modern warfare challenges. He placed special emphasis on maneuverability flaws of Western armored vehicles. Per him, the Eastern European military theater with its freeze, river floods, mud, swamps and other critical weather conditions became a serious challenge for the NATO military equipment. The Ukrainian military has faced a plethora of logistic problems including that the German 60-ton battle tanks could not cross some of Ukraine's bridges.Europe and the world have suddenly realized that Western-style equipment is not "second to none" in many respects, that it has its own shortcomings, along with its advantages, according to the military analyst.How Could Kiev's Failures Affect Weapons Supplies?Russia's relatively rapid obliteration of Western weapons and lack of any tangible victories on the front could affect weapons supplies, according to Sputnik's interlocutors.Kiev politicians have already urged their Western patrons to provide even more military equipment and armored vehicles to replace those destroyed. "Every Leopard 2 is literally as good as gold for the decisive offensive," Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrii Melnyk told the German press on Sunday.However, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius announced earlier this week that Berlin cannot replace every Leopard tank destroyed on the Ukrainian battlefield. He asserted to Kiev that Germany will continue to supply repaired Leopard 1 A5 tanks starting from July. "And by the end of the year there will be more than a hundred of them [in Ukraine's service]," the minister said. However, according to international military observers it would be too little, too late.The Biden administration has disbursed another $325 million to provide the Kiev regime with additional M2 Bradley infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs) to replace those lost over the past week as well as ammo for HIMARS and NASAMS. The collective West is going to maximize its support for the Ukrainian counteroffensive and provide Kiev with long-term aid, as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has promised. Still, according to Maloof, this enthusiasm will be short-lived.Who's to Blame for Counteroffensive Failure?While assessing the Ukraine army's failures, Western analysts suggested that it stems from the lack of training. In general, the Western observers tend to pin the whole blame on Ukrainian soldiers unfamiliar with the NATO equipment. It's not fair, as per Matviychuk.In fact, the Western military industrial complex has been given a black eye: Rheinmetall AG, a German automotive and arms manufacturer, has already lost 15% of the value of the shares due to the fact that the Leopards got rapidly destroyed, noted Matviychuk. This is reputational damage to the US defense contractors, too, he continued. The US armored vehicles proved quite efficient in the fight against shepherds in Afghanistan and Iraq, but in Eastern Europe they failed en masse, which indicates the low quality of equipment in the first place, per the military expert.Westerners Started ProtestingIt appears that the Western public has grown weary of the Russo-Ukrainian conflict as well as of NATO member states spending billions on weapons for Kiev at the expense of their domestic economies and social programs.Matviychuk appears to share Maloof's stance:"In Poland, there are rallies against the presence of Ukrainians and the supply of weapons, in Bulgaria there are thousands of rallies. And Germany was generally divided along the axis of the former GDR and the former FRG. (…) Even in the United States, some congressmen say that it is necessary to urgently stop the supply of weapons [to Kiev]. I think that as the conflict develops and aggravates, the majority of socially prominent citizens will advocate for an end to the war, as they are aware of the detriment, first of all, for their countries."

