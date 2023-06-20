https://sputnikglobe.com/20230620/china-india--turkiye-have-replaced-eu-in-russias-foreign-trade-1111309437.html
China, India & Turkiye Have Replaced EU in Russia's Foreign Trade
China, India & Turkiye Have Replaced EU in Russia's Foreign Trade
China, India, Turkiye and Azerbaijan replaced the European Union in Russia's foreign trade, while trade with China could reach $200 billion this year, acting head of Russia's Federal Customs Service Ruslan Davydov said.
2023-06-20T02:57+0000
2023-06-20T02:57+0000
2023-06-20T03:00+0000
economy
ruslan davydov
russia
china
azerbaijan
european union (eu)
federal customs service
turkiye
spief 2023
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105736/28/1057362814_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_e5d2372f2c77a6d1744d5517934156aa.jpg
"China's growth is very serious," Davydov said. "I think the task set by our countries' leaders in terms of trade at $200 billion, if there are no cataclysms, is achievable this year."He said trade with India, Turkiye and Azerbaijan is also growing. The trade turnover between Russia and the European Union in 2022 reached a maximum in eight years - 258.6 billion euros ($282 billion), while European countries' imports from Russia were at the level of a historical maximum, according to a RIA Novosti calculation in March based on Eurostat data.The official further indicated that Russian imports have almost reached pre-crisis levels both in value and in physical terms.The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum took place on June 14-17. RIA Novosti, a part of the Rossiya Segodnya media group, was an official media partner and the host photo agency for the event.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230523/russias-detractors-failed-to-break-countrys-economy---pm-mishustin-1110531291.html
russia
china
azerbaijan
turkiye
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105736/28/1057362814_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_5aa2fd5a77eccbe8ad6ec8d79fcce8f3.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
spief 2023, china, india, turkiye, european union, foreign trade, russia, ruslan davydov, federal customs service,
spief 2023, china, india, turkiye, european union, foreign trade, russia, ruslan davydov, federal customs service,
China, India & Turkiye Have Replaced EU in Russia's Foreign Trade
02:57 GMT 20.06.2023 (Updated: 03:00 GMT 20.06.2023)
ST. PETERSBURG (Sputnik) - China, India, Turkiye and Azerbaijan replaced the European Union in Russia's foreign trade, while trade with China could reach $200 billion this year, acting head of Russia's Federal Customs Service Ruslan Davydov said in an interview with Sputnik on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.
"China's growth is very serious," Davydov said. "I think the task set by our countries' leaders in terms of trade at $200 billion, if there are no cataclysms, is achievable this year."
He said trade with India, Turkiye and Azerbaijan is also growing.
"These countries have already replaced our trade with Europe: the southern and eastern directions are developing very actively," Davydov said.
The trade turnover between Russia and the European Union in 2022 reached a maximum in eight years - 258.6 billion euros ($282 billion), while European countries' imports from Russia were at the level of a historical maximum, according to a RIA Novosti calculation in March based on Eurostat data.
The official further indicated that Russian imports have almost reached pre-crisis levels both in value and in physical terms.
"After a drop in March-April last year, starting from July, we have seen a stable recovery in foreign trade. Especially in imports, we have almost recovered to pre-crisis volumes in value and physical terms," Davydov said.
The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum took place on June 14-17. RIA Novosti, a part of the Rossiya Segodnya media group, was an official media partner and the host photo agency for the event.