China, India & Turkiye Have Replaced EU in Russia's Foreign Trade

China, India & Turkiye Have Replaced EU in Russia's Foreign Trade

China, India, Turkiye and Azerbaijan replaced the European Union in Russia's foreign trade, while trade with China could reach $200 billion this year, acting head of Russia's Federal Customs Service Ruslan Davydov said.

2023-06-20T02:57+0000

2023-06-20T02:57+0000

2023-06-20T03:00+0000

"China's growth is very serious," Davydov said. "I think the task set by our countries' leaders in terms of trade at $200 billion, if there are no cataclysms, is achievable this year."He said trade with India, Turkiye and Azerbaijan is also growing. The trade turnover between Russia and the European Union in 2022 reached a maximum in eight years - 258.6 billion euros ($282 billion), while European countries' imports from Russia were at the level of a historical maximum, according to a RIA Novosti calculation in March based on Eurostat data.The official further indicated that Russian imports have almost reached pre-crisis levels both in value and in physical terms.The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum took place on June 14-17. RIA Novosti, a part of the Rossiya Segodnya media group, was an official media partner and the host photo agency for the event.

