Explorer on Board Ship That Launched Now-Missing Submarine Makes Contact, Says 'I'm OK'
Rory Golden, an Irish explorer on board the Polar Prince ship, which launched the submersible that had vanished in the Atlantic, has made contact, saying that he is alright.
"I'm OK. We are all focussed on board here for our friends. Please do not ask for their names, as this is most insensitive. Please do not speculate. I have seen some comments already on social media that are highly inappropriate and insensitive," Golden said on social media, adding that the crew's "online and internet options are being restricted in order to keep bandwidth available for the co-ordinated effort that is taking place." On Sunday, the submarine of the OceanGate Expeditions company went missing during an expedition to the Titanic wreckage in an area about 900 miles east of Cape Cod in the North Atlantic, at a depth of approximately 13,000 feet. The submarine has a capacity for five people and oxygen supply that can last for 96 hours. Hamish Harding, a billionaire and adventure traveler, is reportedly on board. Since Monday morning, the search and rescue operation is underway.
09:34 GMT 20.06.2023
© Sputnik / Alexander Vilf / Go to the mediabankFaial Island, Portugal, one of the Azores islands in the Atlantic Ocean.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Rory Golden, an Irish explorer on board the Polar Prince ship, which launched the submersible that had vanished in the Atlantic, has made contact, saying that he is alright.
"I'm OK. We are all focussed on board here for our friends. Please do not ask for their names, as this is most insensitive. Please do not speculate. I have seen some comments already on social media that are highly inappropriate and insensitive," Golden said on social media, adding that the crew's "online and internet options are being restricted in order to keep bandwidth available for the co-ordinated effort that is taking place."
On Sunday, the submarine of the OceanGate Expeditions company went missing during an expedition to the Titanic wreckage in an area about 900 miles east of Cape Cod in the North Atlantic, at a depth of approximately 13,000 feet. The submarine has a capacity for five people and oxygen supply that can last for 96 hours. Hamish Harding, a billionaire and adventure traveler, is reportedly on board. Since Monday morning, the search and rescue operation is underway.
