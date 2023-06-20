Hungary, Serbia Sign Memorandum on Construction of Oil Pipeline

International
The authorities of Hungary and Serbia have signed a memorandum on the construction of an oil pipeline that is expected to be connected with the Druzhba oil pipeline on the Hungarian territory.
The Serbian town of Palic is hosting on Tuesday a meeting of the Strategic Council for Cooperation between Serbia and Hungary, with the top officials of the countries participating in it. The memorandum of understanding on the construction of the oil pipeline was signed by Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto and Serbian Energy Minister Dubravka Djedovic. The countries also signed a document on the creation of a joint venture for trading gas.
13:16 GMT 20.06.2023
BELGRADE (Sputnik) - The authorities of Hungary and Serbia have signed a memorandum on the construction of an oil pipeline that is expected to be connected with the Druzhba oil pipeline on the Hungarian territory.
The Serbian town of Palic is hosting on Tuesday a meeting of the Strategic Council for Cooperation between Serbia and Hungary, with the top officials of the countries participating in it.
The memorandum of understanding on the construction of the oil pipeline was signed by Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto and Serbian Energy Minister Dubravka Djedovic.
The countries also signed a document on the creation of a joint venture for trading gas.
