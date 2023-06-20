https://sputnikglobe.com/20230620/imports-of-chinese-cars-to-russia-almost-tripled-in-2023-1111315477.html

Imports of Chinese Cars to Russia Almost Tripled in 2023

Imports of Chinese cars to Russia between January and May almost tripled compared to the same period in 2022, while imports of construction vehicles grew almost eight times.

"Imports of Chinese passenger cars almost tripled, a very significant growth in special vehicles and trucks. Through Zabaikalsk, in five months, our imports of construction vehicles increased by almost eight times in annual terms," he said on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF). Davydov noted that the growth became possible thanks to the withdrawal of European manufacturers from the Russian market. Chinese Ambassador to Moscow Zhang Hanhui said in an interview with a Russian newspaper in April that in 2022, China exported 162,000 cars to Russia, which is 33.4% more than in 2021, and their share in the Russian market grew from 7% to 19.2%. The SPIEF was held in the Russian city of St. Petersburg from June 14-17.

