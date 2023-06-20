International
Imports of Chinese Cars to Russia Almost Tripled in 2023
Imports of Chinese Cars to Russia Almost Tripled in 2023
Imports of Chinese cars to Russia between January and May almost tripled compared to the same period in 2022, while imports of construction vehicles grew almost eight times.
2023-06-20
2023-06-20T09:24+0000
"Imports of Chinese passenger cars almost tripled, a very significant growth in special vehicles and trucks. Through Zabaikalsk, in five months, our imports of construction vehicles increased by almost eight times in annual terms," he said on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF). Davydov noted that the growth became possible thanks to the withdrawal of European manufacturers from the Russian market. Chinese Ambassador to Moscow Zhang Hanhui said in an interview with a Russian newspaper in April that in 2022, China exported 162,000 cars to Russia, which is 33.4% more than in 2021, and their share in the Russian market grew from 7% to 19.2%. The SPIEF was held in the Russian city of St. Petersburg from June 14-17.
Imports of Chinese Cars to Russia Almost Tripled in 2023

09:24 GMT 20.06.2023
ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (Sputnik) - Imports of Chinese cars to Russia between January and May almost tripled compared to the same period in 2022, while imports of construction vehicles grew almost eight times, the acting head of Russia's Federal Customs Service, Ruslan Davydov, told Sputnik.
"Imports of Chinese passenger cars almost tripled, a very significant growth in special vehicles and trucks. Through Zabaikalsk, in five months, our imports of construction vehicles increased by almost eight times in annual terms," he said on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).
Davydov noted that the growth became possible thanks to the withdrawal of European manufacturers from the Russian market.
Russia
Russian Imports Nearly Reach Pre-Crisis Levels - Federal Customs Service
05:53 GMT
"Therefore, I think the Europeans are shooting themselves in the foot, they themselves have cut off the market of 200 million people," he said.
Chinese Ambassador to Moscow Zhang Hanhui said in an interview with a Russian newspaper in April that in 2022, China exported 162,000 cars to Russia, which is 33.4% more than in 2021, and their share in the Russian market grew from 7% to 19.2%.
The SPIEF was held in the Russian city of St. Petersburg from June 14-17.
