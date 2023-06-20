https://sputnikglobe.com/20230620/putin-meets-african-leaders-mexico-recognizes-palestine-kenyan-president-wants-african-currency-1111308600.html

Putin Meets African Leaders; Mexico Recognizes Palestine; Kenyan President Wants African Currency

President Putin met with an African peace delegation and revealed that a peace accord was finalized but Ukraine's Western patrons forced President Zelensky to vacate the agreement.

KJ Noh, peace activist, teacher, writer joins us to discuss China. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken's visit to China is viewed differently by the two sides. Also, The Global Times argues that Bali is the key.Nicolai Petro, Professor of Political Science at the University of Rhode Island, joins us to discuss Ukraine peace proposals. President Putin met with African leaders to review their peace proposals where he revealed that Ukraine had signed off on an agreement that was nixed by its Western patrons.Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss Ukraine. Western leaders that decided to back Kiev and predicted Russia’s collapse from sanctions ‘don’t know any history’. Also, President Putin shows African leaders a draft peace proposal on Ukraine neutrality.James Carey, host of The Left is Dead podcast, joins us to discuss foreign policy. President Putin will soon visit Turkey. Also, the US empire fabricates atrocities and the US is the most propagandized place on earth.Robert Fantina, journalist and Palestine activist, joins us to discuss the Middle East. Iran is seeking to boost relations with African nations and there is a move to end Lebanon's political vacuum.Teri Mattson, Latin America Campaign Coordinator for CODEPINK and podcast host for WTF is Going on in Latin America & the Caribbean, joins us to discuss the Global South. Mexico is recognizing the state of Palestine and the Colombian government has reached a milestone ceasefire with the largest remaining rebel group.Kim Ives, filmmaker, journalist, and editor at Haiti Liberte, joins us to discuss Haiti. Haitians are holding tense meetings in Jamaica after failed talks. Also, Haiti is attending the Caricom Summit.Linwood Tauheed, associate professor of Economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, joins us to discuss the economy. The Washington Post argues that the US has far bigger problems than inflation. Also, is the clock ticking on US financial hegemony?We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

