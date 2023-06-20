https://sputnikglobe.com/20230620/slap-on-the-wrist-gop-outraged-over-sweetheart-deal-handed-to-hunter-biden-1111346950.html

'Slap on the Wrist': GOP Outraged Over 'Sweetheart Deal' Handed to Hunter Biden

'Slap on the Wrist': GOP Outraged Over 'Sweetheart Deal' Handed to Hunter Biden

Hunter Biden entered a plea deal with the DOJ on Tuesday. The plea deal has sparked criticism among Republicans, who are accusing the DOJ of double standards.

2023-06-20T22:43+0000

2023-06-20T22:43+0000

2023-06-20T22:42+0000

americas

america

us politics

us politics

democrats

republicans

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/0a/1110232732_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_4e3c6cb37f6d6be66039b286004dec27.jpg

House and Senate Republicans responded on Tuesday to Hunter Biden’s decision to plead guilty to three federal charges, with remarks on the settled plea deal ranging between outrage and vows for investigation to not go impeded.House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said the announced plea deal wouldn’t have any effect on the lower chamber's investigation into an alleged bribery scheme between President Joe Biden, his son, and a Ukrainian energy executive.On Tuesday, Hunter pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor offenses related to federal income tax filings. He was also charged with a felony firearm offense which he will avoid prosecution for thanks to him agreeing to enter a pretrial diversion agreement. His plea deal agreement follows a nearly six-year investigation.Republicans and other critics of the White House have hit out at what they see as a double standard for the president’s family, as compared to former President Donald Trump’s legal troubles.“It continues to show the two-tier system in America,” McCarthy said of Hunter's plea deal with the DOJ. “If you are the president’s leading political opponent, the DOJ tries to literally put you in jail and give you prison time. But if you are the president’s son, you get a sweetheart deal.”Representative James Comer (R-KY), the chair of the House Oversight Committee, referred to the plea deal as a “slap on the wrist” via Twitter.“Hunter Biden is getting away with a slap on the wrist when growing evidence uncovered by the House Oversight Committee reveals the Bidens engaged in a pattern of corruption, influence peddling, and possibly bribery,” alleged Comer in a tweet on Tuesday."Wow! The corrupt Biden DOJ just cleared up hundreds of years of criminal liability by giving Hunter Biden a mere 'traffic ticket,'" added Trump, who is also running for president, on Truth Social. "Our system is BROKEN!"Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), an outspoken critic of her colleagues across the aisle, referred to the plea deal as a “stunt,” while referring to the DOJ as “pathetic and weaponized.”“Hunter Biden pleading guilty to a gun charge and misdemeanor tax charges with no jail time is a stunt to make him look like he is just cooperating with the DOJ,” wrote Greene via Twitter.“Oh but hey, look at Jack Smith trying to throw President Trump in jail for 100 years for legally possessing documents he’s allowed to posses under the Presidential Records Act. We are controlled by COMMUNISTS!!”

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230620/hunter-biden-agrees-to-plead-guilty-to-three-federal-charges---court-document-1111329849.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230620/child-of-privilege-hunter-biden-dodges-stiffer-charges-despite-admitting-to-serious-crimes-1111343610.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Mary Manley https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

Mary Manley https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Mary Manley https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

us politics, hunter biden, doj, trump, biden, investigation, republicans, democrats