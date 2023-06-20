https://sputnikglobe.com/20230620/child-of-privilege-hunter-biden-dodges-stiffer-charges-despite-admitting-to-serious-crimes-1111343610.html

‘Child of Privilege’: Hunter Biden Dodges Stiffer Charges Despite Admitting to Serious Crimes

The US Department of Justice announced it had filed charges against Hunter Biden, an international businessman and the son of US President Joe Biden, related to refusing to pay income tax and illegal possession of a firearm.

Biden has entered a plea deal on the charges, which could put him in jail for up to 15 years. However, experts told Sputnik that the prodigal son admitted to far worse crimes that those he is being tried for, but that the DoJ is refusing to file them against him.Marc Little, a conservative political commentator and executive director of CURE America Action, suggested that “perhaps the DoJ is attempting to rehabilitate its ‘zero” credibility before their unprecedented political trial against former President Donald Trump begins.”“Hunter’s now-alleged involvement in international bribery and corruption will be ignored while the DoJ wages war on the current president’s political opponent,” he said.Tyler Nixon, a political analyst and attorney for Donald Trump’s former campaign adviser Roger Stone compared the situation to that of Al Capone, who was ultimately jailed on tax evasion charges despite his widely known history of ordering hits on rival gangsters.“Frankly, this is [a] disgrace for the justice system,” Nixon told Sputnik. “It doesn't surprise me at all.”“The tax charges are used to get someone who was involved in a massive corruption off lightly. I've known Hunter Biden for pretty much since I was a young man, when we were children. It is sad to see that he was then involved in such corruption and frankly, just selling [his] country out to some of the worst actors around the world. This is just kind of a negotiated slap on the wrist. And it leaves off the table all of the most serious crimes involving money laundering, involving influence peddling, involving the sale of his father's office and capitalizing on what I consider borderline treason,” he said.'They've Softballed This'Nixon said Hunter Biden escaped much stiffer gun charges that have landed others in prison for many years because “he's a child of privilege.”“I don't think he should be treated differently by the system, either more harshly or less harshly based on what he's done. However, the whole thing is the epitome of hypocrisy. His father is the biggest, probably the most virulent drug warrior still alive, who escalated the penalties for drug possession and all sorts of drug offenses in the 1980s and 90s and even into the early 2000s, to a point that thousands, hundreds of thousands, if not even approaching millions of Americans had their lives destroyed for mere possession of different sorts of controlled substances, thanks to Joe Biden.”“I mean, Hunter Biden wrote it in his autobiography about this. I guess, some sort of woman in Washington - we don't know if it's a real person or if it was just sort of a literary device - but basically how he spent all this time with this woman in the depths of cocaine use and crack cocaine use. And yet he walks away scot-free. People are rotting in prison to this day for these offenses, and he gets nothing. It's not even addressed, simply only in the context of a gun charge. And similarly, you can bet that no one would be able to negotiate this type of deal, this type of kid-glove treatment, if they were just an inner-city Black person who was involved in any sort of firearms offense that was related to drugs. They would never receive this type of treatment.”‘No Chance’ DoJ Will Implicate POTUSNixon noted that, when it comes to his business activities, federal prosecutors have had more than half a decade to investigate a “mountain of evidence” brought forth, including by his former business partner, Tony Bobulinski. Instead, the DoJ under Attorney General Merrick Garland “has become a Praetorian guard, a protectorate for the Biden family,” he said.“We have plenty of evidence that has been uncovered in terms of millions of dollars in wire transfers to Biden family members - inexplicably, no business explanation, no valid explanation other than just raw payoffs by foreign nations and foreign actors. None of this is being pursued in any manner whatsoever by anyone within the Department of Justice or in the FBI. Quite the opposite, in fact: they're actively suppressing it, covering up. And the media similarly doesn't have anything to say about it. The corporate media, I should say, certainly in alternative media,” he noted.“But even if they did bring it, I guarantee you that Joe Biden would issue a blanket pardon to his son. He may still do so, just to cover the bases before whenever he leaves office,” Nixon said.GOP Has ‘Limited Options’That said, when it comes to the Republican lawmakers in Congress, Nixon said they “have limited options” because it would require the impeachment of US President Joe Biden, for which the GOP lacks “the political temerity.”“But here's the thing: ultimately, the Democrats are about abusing process and abusing power and the spectacle. I would think that even the Republicans I disagree with in the House realize that no matter what they bring in terms of if they were to impeach, bring articles of impeachment, they would be voted out of the House. And there was to be a trial in the Senate that requires a two thirds vote to remove a president - it’s never been done before. And it's just going to be an exercise in futility.”“It's perilous times for people who believe in justice and equal protection of the laws in America,” he concluded.

