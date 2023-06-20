https://sputnikglobe.com/20230620/top-uk-diplomat-confirms-plans-to-visit-china-1111335948.html

UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly confirmed on Tuesday that he was planning to go to China, after media reported that the trip could take place in late July.

UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly confirmed on Tuesday that he was planning to go to China, after media reported that the trip could take place in late July. Cleverly spoke at a press conference in London alongside visiting US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who traveled to London from Beijing where he met with President Xi Jinping and senior Chinese officials for talks on regional and global issues, including Ukraine. Blinken told the press he could not agree more with Cleverly’s comments on the need to engage with Beijing, saying it would be "irresponsible not to engage" because lack of contact made misunderstandings and conflict ever more likely.

