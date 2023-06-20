International
Top UK Diplomat Confirms Plans to Visit China
UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly confirmed on Tuesday that he was planning to go to China, after media reported that the trip could take place in late July.
UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly confirmed on Tuesday that he was planning to go to China, after media reported that the trip could take place in late July. Cleverly spoke at a press conference in London alongside visiting US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who traveled to London from Beijing where he met with President Xi Jinping and senior Chinese officials for talks on regional and global issues, including Ukraine. Blinken told the press he could not agree more with Cleverly’s comments on the need to engage with Beijing, saying it would be "irresponsible not to engage" because lack of contact made misunderstandings and conflict ever more likely.
Top UK Diplomat Confirms Plans to Visit China

17:02 GMT 20.06.2023
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Over the weekend, top US Diplomat Blinken made a long-awaited trip to Beijing to meet with senior Chinese officials, including President Xi Jinping, in an attempt to improve relations that had spiraled to new lows over a number of issues, including situation in Ukraine and tensions over Taiwan.
UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly confirmed on Tuesday that he was planning to go to China, after media reported that the trip could take place in late July.
"A big part of engagement is, of course, face to face. I've had face-to-face meetings with Chinese officials. And, of course, I'm looking at the options of a potential visit, but there are no details at this stage," he said.
Cleverly spoke at a press conference in London alongside visiting US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who traveled to London from Beijing where he met with President Xi Jinping and senior Chinese officials for talks on regional and global issues, including Ukraine.
Blinken told the press he could not agree more with Cleverly’s comments on the need to engage with Beijing, saying it would be "irresponsible not to engage" because lack of contact made misunderstandings and conflict ever more likely.
