https://sputnikglobe.com/20230619/blinken-claims-us-not-seeking-new-cold-war-nor-to-change-chinese-system-1111279088.html

Blinken Claims US Not Seeking New Cold War Nor to Change Chinese System

The United States does not seek a new cold war and does not want to change the Chinese system, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken stated on Monday.

2023-06-19T10:46+0000

world

antony blinken

joe biden

china

us

xi jinping

During a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, the US official said that the US is committed to returning to the agenda set by the leaders of the two countries at the 2022 G20 summit in Bali. He noted that Washington remains committed to the commitments made by President Joe Biden that the US does not seek a new cold war, does not seek to change the Chinese system, and does not seek to resist China by strengthening its allied relations, as quoted by the Chinese Foreign Ministry. Additionally, the official said that the US does not support the independence of Taiwan, nor it plans to enter into conflict with China.The Chinese leader in turn said that the future and the fate of humanity depend on whether China and the United States will find a right way to coexist.The Chinese leader stressed that the common interests of the two nations should be valued and that the success of one of the countries is an opportunity, not a threat to another one.Beijing respects Washington's interests and will not challenge or try to replace them, Xi said, adding that the US should likewise respect China and not prejudice its legitimate rights and interests.Xi pointed out that the international community is concerned about the state of relations between Washington and Beijing.Beijing hopes Washington will take a rational and pragmatic stance towards China, the president said at the meeting.President Xi also expressed hope that relations between China and the United States can overcome all difficulties."China hopes that China-US relations will be healthy and stable, and believes that the two major powers can overcome all difficulties and find the right way to get along with each other on the basis of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and mutually beneficial cooperation," Xi said.

china

2023

News

