https://sputnikglobe.com/20230620/ukrainian-officials-increasingly-not-returning-from-abroad---russian-intelligence-1111328001.html

Ukrainian Officials Increasingly Not Returning From Abroad - Russian Intelligence

Ukrainian Officials Increasingly Not Returning From Abroad - Russian Intelligence

The trend of non-return to Kiev of representatives of the Ukrainian interior, foreign and defense ministries and special services, who are completing long-term business trips abroad, is gaining momentum, the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) said on Tuesday.

2023-06-20T13:09+0000

2023-06-20T13:09+0000

2023-06-20T13:09+0000

world

ukrainian crisis

repressive regimes

political repression

svr

ukraine

russian foreign intelligence service

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104530/90/1045309043_0:215:4000:2465_1920x0_80_0_0_771b1470f2108cd51826fe4080dd421b.jpg

"Along with the mass exodus of the working age population from Ukraine, the trend towards non-return to Kiev of representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Defense, special services and the Ministry of Internal Affairs is gaining momentum," the SVR said in a statement. The SVR is well aware of a significant number of Ukrainian foreign workers who have decided not to return to Kiev after long-term business trips abroad, the statement read. "This is what many employees of Ukrainian diplomatic institutions accredited in the EU countries do. After completing a long-term business trip, they remain in the host countries, changing their diplomatic status to refugee status," the SVR said, adding that employees of foreign missions of Ukraine in the countries of the Asia-Pacific region do the same. Additionally, the SVR said that "mop-ups" are underway in the foreign institutions of Ukraine as Kiev seeks to identify disloyal employees and ensure their early return to their homeland.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230414/top-15-countries-hosting-ukrainian-refugees-1109537269.html

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

ukrainian crisis, ukrainian flee, repressions in ukraine, repressions zelensky