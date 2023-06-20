https://sputnikglobe.com/20230620/us-navy-deploys-experts-deep-ocean-salvage-system-to-search-for-titanic-submersible-1111347919.html

US Navy Deploys Experts, Deep Ocean Salvage System to Search for Titanic Submersible

US Navy Deploys Experts, Deep Ocean Salvage System to Search for Titanic Submersible

The US Navy is deploying its subject matter experts and the appropriate assets to assist in the search and rescue operation for the submersible that went missing on a dive to the Titanic wreckage.

2023-06-20T23:18+0000

2023-06-20T23:18+0000

2023-06-20T23:20+0000

world

science & tech

us coast guard

pentagon

titanic

submersible

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107957/95/1079579559_3:0:1726:969_1920x0_80_0_0_a1c1cf87962f2ff00f4ec52abbcb58ec.jpg

"In addition to that, the Navy has been in touch with the Coast Guard and is working to provide personnel such as subject matter experts and assets as quickly as possible," Singh said. The US Navy is also deploying a “Flyaway Deep Ocean Salvage System (FADOSS)," which can lift up to 60,000 pounds, US media reported, citing a spokesperson. The equipment and personnel are expected to arrive at St. John’s by Tuesday night to support the US Coast Guard. The US Coast Guard said on Tuesday that efforts to locate the submersible have not yielded any results as the remaining oxygen suspected available on board the vessel is set to dwindle down in 40 hours.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230620/us-coast-guard-says-no-results-yet-in-search-for-titanic-tourist-submersible-1111344346.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us navy, submersible, pentagon deputy press secretary secretary sabrina singh, deep ocean salvage system