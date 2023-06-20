International
US Coast Guard Says 'No Results' Yet in Search for Titanic Tourist Submersible
The US Coast Guard said on Tuesday that efforts to locate the submersible that went missing on a dive to the wreck of the Titanic have not yielded any results as the remaining oxygen suspected available on board the vessel is set to dwindle down in 40 hours.
The US Coast Guard said on Tuesday that efforts to locate the submersible that went missing on a dive to the wreck of the Titanic have not yielded any results as the remaining oxygen suspected available on board the vessel is set to dwindle down in 40 hours."Today, [our] search efforts have not yielded any results," a US Coast Guard official said during a press conference. The USCG currently estimates the available breathable air on the vessel to be somewhere around 40 hours.Meanwhile, French National Institute for Ocean Science has sent its robot scout to search for the submersible, a French newspaper reported, citing French State Secretary for the Sea Herve Berville.The deep-dive robot scout was sent on board the Atlante ship, which is scheduled to reach the target area at 8 p.m. Paris time (18:00 GMT). Robot Victor 6000 will dive to the wreck of the Titanic at a depth of 4,000 meters (2.5 miles) and conduct a search operation using monitoring equipment, the newspaper reported.
18:19 GMT 20.06.2023
© AP Photo / U.S. Coast Guard / FILE - In this Dec. 31, 2018 file photo provided by the U.S. Coast Guard, a Coast Guard HC-130 Hercules aircrew flies over the 650-foot Sincerity Ace on fire 1,800 nautical miles northwest of Oahu in the Pacific Ocean
FILE - In this Dec. 31, 2018 file photo provided by the U.S. Coast Guard, a Coast Guard HC-130 Hercules aircrew flies over the 650-foot Sincerity Ace on fire 1,800 nautical miles northwest of Oahu in the Pacific Ocean - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.06.2023
© AP Photo / U.S. Coast Guard /
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - On Sunday, the submarine of the OceanGate Expeditions company went missing during an expedition to the Titanic wreckage in an area about 900 miles east of Cape Cod in the North Atlantic, at a depth of approximately 13,000 feet. The submarine has a capacity for five people and oxygen supply that can last for 96 hours.
The US Coast Guard said on Tuesday that efforts to locate the submersible that went missing on a dive to the wreck of the Titanic have not yielded any results as the remaining oxygen suspected available on board the vessel is set to dwindle down in 40 hours.
"Today, [our] search efforts have not yielded any results," a US Coast Guard official said during a press conference.
The USCG currently estimates the available breathable air on the vessel to be somewhere around 40 hours.
Meanwhile, French National Institute for Ocean Science has sent its robot scout to search for the submersible, a French newspaper reported, citing French State Secretary for the Sea Herve Berville.
The deep-dive robot scout was sent on board the Atlante ship, which is scheduled to reach the target area at 8 p.m. Paris time (18:00 GMT). Robot Victor 6000 will dive to the wreck of the Titanic at a depth of 4,000 meters (2.5 miles) and conduct a search operation using monitoring equipment, the newspaper reported.
