Watch Western-Supplied Ukrainian APCs Destroyed by Russian Forces Amid Kiev Counteroffensive
Watch Western-Supplied Ukrainian APCs Destroyed by Russian Forces Amid Kiev Counteroffensive
The armored vehicles were obliterated by Russian forces during an Ukrainian counteroffensive that was launched earlier this month.
A Russian reconnaissance group has filmed Western-made Ukrainian armored personnel carriers that were destroyed in the town of Avdeevka in Donbass."All these armored foreign vehicles have been destroyed by us since the beginning of this summer" as the Russian troops repulsed "the so-called Ukrainian counteroffensive," the serviceman pointed out.The footage comes after Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the 2023 St. Petersburg International Economic Forum last week that Ukraine had failed to reach any strategic objectives amid its ongoing counteroffensive, losing at least 186 tanks and 418 armored vehicles to date as the Ukrainian Armed Forces' сasualties continue to mount.
A Russian reconnaissance group has filmed Western-made Ukrainian armored personnel carriers that were destroyed in the town of Avdeevka in Donbass.
A serviceman from the Russian battlegroup Yug (South) told Sputnik that the video shows “armored NATO military equipment” that was obliterated by Russian troops and blown up in minefields near Avdeevka. He added that this military hardware “was delivered to the Kiev regime by the West.”
"All these armored foreign vehicles have been destroyed by us since the beginning of this summer” as the Russian troops repulsed “the so-called Ukrainian counteroffensive," the serviceman pointed out.
The footage comes after Russian President Vladimir Putin
said at the 2023 St. Petersburg International Economic Forum last week that Ukraine had failed to reach any strategic objectives amid its ongoing counteroffensive, losing at least 186 tanks and 418 armored vehicles to date as the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ сasualties continue to mount.