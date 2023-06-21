https://sputnikglobe.com/20230621/belgiums-defense-minister-says-arms-used-in-raid-from-ukraine-not-discussed-with-russia-1111362564.html

Belgium's Defense Chief Says Arms Used by Ukrainian Saboteurs Not Discussed With Russia

Belgian Defense Minister Ludivine Dedonder said on Wednesday that she had not discussed with the Russian side the Ukrainian sabotage groups using Belgium-made weapons in a cross-border raid into Russia.

Belgian Defense Minister Ludivine Dedonder said on Wednesday that she had not discussed with the Russian side the Ukrainian sabotage groups using Belgium-made weapons in a cross-border raid into Russia."No, there have been no such contacts [with the Russian side]," Dedonder told media. The minister added that she had talks with her Ukrainian counterpart, Oleksii Reznikov, at a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group on June 15. If Ukrainians want to give the supplied arms to some other groups, they must ask Belgium's permission, which they have not done, the Belgian defense minister said. The Belgian-developed weapons, specifically FN SCAR automatic rifles, were identified in videos of Ukrainian sabotage groups filmed during an incursion into Russia's border Belgorod region in late May. Brussels has demanded an explanation from Kiev, as the weapons are sent on the condition that they are used exclusively for defense, but is yet to receive a response.

